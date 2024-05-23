Powell's 4 Catches; Faf's Brilliant One

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's campaign in IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Rovman Powell not only hit the winning runs for Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but he had a busy day on the field, picking up as many as four catches!

Royals, who entered the match on the back of a four match losing streak, fended off a resurgent RCB to set up a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

A look at the standout fielding performances in the RCB-RR contest in Ahmedabad.

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell had a busy day on the field as his catching skills were put to the test on four occasions and the Windies skipper made no mistake, picking up four catches!

His first effort on the field was probably his best catch of the evening as he picked up a beauty to dismiss RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis hit out a length ball from Trent Boult in the 5th over. Powell running in from deep mid wicket, picked up a diving catch.

It was one of the standout efforts on the field in the ongoing season as Powell, diving forward held onto the catch to send Faf back for 17 off 14.

Powell took another one, and this too was a noteworthy effort as he back tracked from covers and picked it up high above his head to end Cameron Green's innings and hand R Ashwin his first wicket of the match.

His third catch of the evening was an easier one, but a crucial one as he put an end to Mahipal Lomror's quickfire knock. With Lomror cruising at 32 off 17, Avesh Khan handed RR the crucial wicket as Lomror found Powell straight at deep cover.

His fourth catch of the evening came on the final ball of the evening as he picked up a sitter to dismiss Karn Sharma. Without an iota of doubt, Powell's hands were the safest pair of hands on the field on Wednesday.

Donovan Ferreira

It wasn't a tough catch to take but it was most important wicket of the match. RCB star batter Virat Kohli, looking to up the ante, brought out the slog sweep against Yuzvendra Chahal in the 8th over, but sent it straight to Donovan Ferreira.

Stationed at deep midwicket, Ferreira made no mistake as he held it above his head. Ferreira's effort sent Kohli back for 33 off 24 in the knockout game as RCB was reduced to 56/2 in 7.2 overs.

Riyan Parag

Lately, Rajat Patidar has come to RCB's rescue on several occasions. And once again on Wednesday, after RCB had lost their openers, Patidar threatened to pull on another rescue act.

Going steady at 34 off 22, Patidar looked to slap Avesh's short outside off delivery down the ground. But Patidar ending up hitting it to Riyan Parag who timed his jump to pick up the catch safely. It was a massive wicket as RCB lost the reliable Patidar and was reduced to 122/5 in 14.2 overs.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is lightning fast on the field. In the ongoing edition, Kohli has already created a magical moment when his speedy reflexes left everyone awestruck during RCB's match against Punjab Kings.

Once again, Kohli was responsible for another magical moment on the field. After RR lost two quick wickets, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag steadied RR's chase. The pair kept RR on course before Kohli put the brakes on the chase.

Kohli's super swift reflexes and accurate throw effected a terrific run out. Watching Kohli's run the commentators said he should take part in the sprint event at the Olympics!

On the first ball of the 14th over, Parag pulled Cameron Green in front of square on the leg side. Kohli, who was stationed at deep square leg, took off to his left and covered a fair bit of distance. The batters made the mistake of taking the risk. Sunil Gavaskar noted, 'Any other fielder it would've been two.'

After covering a fair bit of ground, Kohli collected the ball and send it to Green with a sizzling throw at the bowler's end, who just about collected it to find Jurel shot.

Faf du Plessis

Fans are yet to recover from Faf's brilliant catch in RCB's previous match against CSK. But the RCB skipper has more in his arsenal as he once again picked up a stunner.

On the last ball of the 18th over, Shimron Hetmyer looking to flick Mohammad Siraj's full ball, got a leading edge high in the air. Du Plessis, running back from cover inside the circle, kept his eyes glued to the ball as he settled under it and picked it up with a tumble.

The effort lifted RCB's hopes again, though momentarily!

RCB Vs RR: Who Was The Best Fielder?