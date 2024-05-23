Not all fit: Samson admits 'bug' in dressing room

A few of us are not 100 per cent, there is a bug in dressing room: Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson reveals illness concerns. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Wednesday said 'a few of us are not 100 percent' fit but expressed confidence that they have got the momentum back with the four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL eliminator in Ahmedabad.

RR entered the eliminator following a run of four defeats.

"What cricket and life has taught us is we will have some great days, we will have some really bad days. Important to bounce back. The way we batted, bowled and fielded, I am really happy. All the credit has to go to the players," Samson said at post-match presentation.

"We look at the field set and planning, the credit has to go to Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) and the team of support staff for discussing tactics."

"Ashwin and Avesh bowled tremendously well. If you look at our batting unit, there is a lot of youngsters. They are 22-years old, they are less experienced but they played well."

Samson added, "A few of us are not 100 per cent. I'm not a 100% actually. There is a bug in the dressing room, lots of coughs and a lot of people are a bit unwell. But we have the momentum now, so the dressing room is confident."