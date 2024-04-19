MI Vs PBKS: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians picked up a thrilling 9 run win over Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians eked out a nervy win against the Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 game in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

With 13 catches being picked up in the encounter, the players had a busy day.

Some of the best catches of the match:

Harpreet Brar

He may have gone wicketless, but he was busy on the field, picking up three catches!

Brar's athletic prowess was on display very early in the match.With Kagiso Rabada coming into the attack in the third over, he struck with his very first ball.

Not an ideal wicket-taking delivery, Ishan Kishan tried to hit the short and wide ball, didn't middle it and Brar, stationed at deep third, timed his jump to perfection at the boundary ropes to grab it, sending Kishan back for 8 off 8.

Brar was responsible for the dismissal of both MI openers. After pairing up with Rabada to remove Kishan early, Brar picked up another diving catch to end Rohit Sharma's innings. With Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav piling the pressure on the hosts, Punjab Skipper Sam Curran bowled a slow one in the 12th over. Rohit got the outside edge as Brar, at backward point, dove forward to pick it up with both hands.

Brar wasn't done yet as he picked up another one in the 18th over. This was an easier catch as Hardik Pandya, trying to hit Harshal Patel, mishits it. Brar settled under the ball at the boundary line to pick up a clean catch.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran took one catch, but in the context of the game, it was probably the most important one. With Suryakumar going steady at 78 off 53, Sam Curran once again came to Punjab's rescue.

A full and wide delivery from Curran saw Suryakumar slice it towards backward point where Prabhsimran leapt up and plucked it out of the air with both hands.

Ishan Kishan

With consecutive boundaries Sam Curran had handed Punjab a flying start. But after the first two balls, it was downhill for the hosts. Gerald Coetzee opening the attack with the new ball, struck on the third ball and Ishan Kishan pulled off a stunning catch.

Prabhsimran Singh looking to swivel the length ball, got only a glove on it and wicket-keeper Ishan moved to his left before taking a brilliant flying catch to send Singh back for a duck.

Kishan picked up his second catch in the very next over. After Jasprit Bumrah knocked back the stumps to dismiss Rilee Rossouw for 1 off 3, he picked up his second wicket in the same over to rock the Punjab line-up.

Curran flicked it to Kishan who picked it up behind the stumps. Though not given, MI reviewed it with the decision being overturned.

Not just the two catches at the onset, Kishan paired up with Mohammed Nabi to run out Rabada. In the final over, with the match hanging in the balance, Rabada attempted to run back for a single, but quick work by Kishan saw him run out at the striker's end that saw Punjab fold for 183.

Gerald Coetzee

Coetzee played a crucial role for Mumbai with the new ball and also at the death, though he leaked runs in his third over. Coetzee was responsible for a stunning catch as well, and that too off his own bowling.

In the third over of the chase, Coetzee, bowling his second over, struck on the very first ball.

The big hitting Liam Livingstone fell to the pace as he tried to go for the pull but ended up pushing it back to the bowler. Coetzee, quick on his feet, took a few steps to his left to pluck out the follow through low catch.

Shreyas Gopal

Brought into the attack in the first over after the Powerplay, Gopal was welcomed with a six. Harpreet Singh, looking to hit the googly to long on, ended up chipping it back to the bowler.

Shreyas displayed some quick athleticism as he dove to his left to pick up the follow through catch.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma backed up Jasprit Bumrah as he pocketed his third wicket of the night. Mumbai needed to break the Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma partnership and Bumrah was brought back on. And he struck on his very first ball.

A slow ball from Bumrah, Shashank attempted to go for the big shot, but ended up skying it.

Varma, stationed at short midwicket, came running in with his eyes on the ball and picked it up next to the pitch.

MI Vs PBKS: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!