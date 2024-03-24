Pant's Emotional Return

Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant's long-awaited return to cricket was a whirlwind of emotions.

After 15 gruelling months, he captained the Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings.

A thunderous standing ovation from the crowd resonated with Pant's remarkable comeback from a horrific car accident in December 2022.

The accident threatened his career, leaving him with a torn knee ligament and facial injuries. But there he stood, visibly emotional at the toss, calling his return 'emotional'.

As the first ball arrived, a transformation occurred. Pant, eager to entertain the adoring fans, displayed flashes of brilliance with a couple of boundaries. He charged the spinners and unleashed power against the pacers, a sight that rekindled the image of a champion.

However, Pant's emotional homecoming was cut short. Despite glimpses of his signature touch (18 runs off 13 balls), he miscued a slower ball from Harshal Patel.

Jonny Bairstow's straightforward catch at backward point left Pant and the DC faithful wanting more.