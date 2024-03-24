Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings: The Best Fielding!

Rishabh Pant and Jitesh Sharma had a good game with the gloves during the IPL 2024 match in Chandigarh on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Playing his first game in over a year, Pant was quite sharp behind the wickets, while Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh had local fans yelling in delight over his stunning catch.

A look at the best fielding of the match:

Rishabh Pant

Pant showed he has not lost any of his skills or reflexes despite being away from the game for 15 months.

Pant's glovework caught everyone's attention. He stumped his opposite number Jitesh Sharma, who missed the reverse sweep and found himself out of the crease after losing his balance. Pant was quick to whip off the bails and catch Jitesh out his crease.

Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh came up with a spectacular catch to delight home fans.



Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs lofted spinner Rahul Chahar down the ground. The ball looked out of reach for Shashank, who was rushing to his left from long-off, and he did well to put in a full length and pouch the catch with both hands inches from the ground.



Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh impressed everyone with his superb work with the gloves.



Ricky Bhui missed the fine sweep off Hardeep Brar's leg side delivery but he got a thin edge and Jitesh was quick to react to pouch the catch.

And Punjab's vice-captain Jitesh did a good job to convince his captain Shikhar Dhawan to take the review and get the decision in their favour.

DC Vs PBKS: Who Fielded Best?