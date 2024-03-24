Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings The Best Bowlers!

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals saw several impressive bowling performances from both teams.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his good recent form with the ball, while veteran Ishant Sharma showed he is still a force in T20 cricket.

Harshal Patel had a good debut for his new team Punjab Kings, who also saw some good bowling performances from Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar.



A look at the best bowling performances in the DC-PBKS game:

Kuldeep Yadav

Fresh from his fine performances in the Test series against England, Kuldeep enjoyed a smooth transition to T20 cricket.



Coming in after the Powerplay overs, Kuldeep was assigned the task of taking wickets in the middle overs.



He didn't take much time to strike, getting Prabhsimran Singh caught at long-on for 26 as the young right-hander was deceived by Kuldeep's guile.



The left-arm spinner bagged another crucial wicket in the next over when he accounted for the dangerous Jitesh Sharma as Rishabh Pant showed great reflexes with the gloves despite returning after a long injury lay-off.



Kuldeep was unlucky not to have bagged Sam Curran in his third over as Tristan Stubbs spilled a simple catch at long-on. That proved to be the big turning point as Curran's fifty was instrumental in Punjab's victory.



Kuldeep finished with 2/20 in four overs as he played a crucial role in keeping Punjab in check during the middle overs.



Ishant Sharma

Ishant was quite lively in his first spell but his untimely injury completed disrupted Delhi's plans.

The senior pro bowled two good overs in his first spell in which he made the first breakthrough with the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and in the same over played a part in Jonny Bairstow's run out at the non-striker's end.



Ishant had impressive figures of 1/16 in two overs included eight dot balls before a freak injury ended his day early. He twisted his ankle while trying to throw the ball from deep midwicket and had to be assisted off the field.



His unfortunate injury saw Delhi employ part-time medium pacer Mitchell Marsh in the end overs which proved costly as the Australian ended up conceding 36 runs in his final two overs.



Harshal Patel

Punjab Kings paid a huge Rs 11.75 crore (Rs 117.5 million) for Harshal who boasts of a good economy rate in the middle overs and is quite effective in the death overs as well.



Brought in after the end of Powerplay, he made a good start for his new team with the wicket of David Warner, who was done in by the change of pace as he gloved the slower bouncer and was caught behind.



Harshal's slower balls are difficult to spot for even the top batters. He spoiled Rishabh Pant's comeback, who was early into the ramp shot and ended up slicing it straight to the fielder at point after scoring 18.



After taking 2/22 in three overs, Harshal came in for some rough treatment in the final over of the innings as Abhishek Porel hit him for three fours and two sixes.



Harshal was taken for 25 runs in the final over, as he finished with 2/47 in four overs.



Harpreet Brar

Harpreet did a steady job with the ball for Punjab Kings.



The left-arm spinner was brought to bowl in the Powerplay but he did well to concede just three runs in his first over.

Back in the attack after a few overs, Brar again kept things in check, giving away five singles in the ninth over.



Bowling at different stages was not a bother for Brar, who had nearly given up cricket and moved to Canada before a surprise call from Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2019 saw his career get back on track.



He was rewarded with the wicket of Ricky Bhui in his third over, in which he gave away just six runs.



Surprisingly, despite registering superb figures of 1/14 in three overs, Brar was not called up to bowl his fourth over.



Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep didn't have a good start to his spell as Warner smashed him for a six and a boundary in his opening over.



Mitch Marsh looked to go after him as he slammed the pacer for a six over long-off in his next over before the pacer extracted revenge off the very next ball.



Arshdeep, who has been Punjab Kings' most consistent bowler in the last three seasons, seemed to have found his groove after the early wicket.



He came back for a new spell in the 15th over and gave away just seven runs despite conceding a boundary.



Arshdeep finished his spell with an excellent last over, conceding just three runs in the 19th over while taking Sumit Kumar's wicket.



It was a good day with the ball for Arshdeep, who registered impressive figures of 2/28.

Photographs: BCCI

