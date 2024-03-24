Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: The Best Batters!

Punjab Kings got off to a winning start in IPL 2024 as they registered a hard-earned four-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, March 23, 2024.



PBKS' victory was largely due to Sam Curran's splendid half-century under pressure, while Liam Livingstone lived up to his billing as finished the game in style with some lusty blows at the end.



For Delhi Capitals, the young Abhishek Porel turned out to be their unlikely hero as he dragged them to a healthy total after useful contributions from Shai Hope and David Warner.





A look at the best batters of the match:



Sam Curran

Punjab Kings' most costliest player seems to be finally living up to the hype.



England all-rounder Curran, who was bought for Rs 18.5 crore (Rs 185 million) in December 2022 -- then the highest price paid for a player, didn't fare to expectations in the last two seasons.



Surprisingly, he seems to be turning the corner with the bat rather than the ball which should be his primary role.

In PBKS' opening match against Delhi Capitals, he bowled just the opening over in which he was hit for two boundaries but hit a match-winning half-century after being promoted to No. 4.



Chasing 175 for victory, Punjab found themselves in a spot of bother as Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow perished in the space of five deliveries.



Curran took responsibility with the bat to rebuild the Punjab innings in the middle overs as he kept the boundaries regularly. He put on 42 runs for the third wicket with Prabhsimran Singh, who stroked 26 from 17 balls.

His dropped catch by Tristan Stubbs at long-on off Kuldeep Yadav proved to be the turning point. Curran was on 33 at that stage and he made sure that he didn't repeat the mistake.



The left-hander batted watchfully against the spin duo of Kuldeep and Axar Patel but targetted the pacers including Mitchell Marsh, whom he hit for a few fours and a six to race to his fifty from 39 balls.

His 67-run stand with compatriot Liam Livingstone put Punjab on the course for victory and despite some late wickets, they were able to complete an easy win.



Curran was named player of the match for his fine 63 from 47 balls, which included one six and four boundaries, as he became the first player to hit a fifty in IPL 2024.



Liam Livingstone

Livingstone enjoys batting against the pace bowlers.



Livingstone, who has an IPL career strike rate of 166 for 866 runs in 33 games, played a key innings in the closing stage to steer Punjab to victory.



While he was also watchful not to chance his arm against the spinners, he launched Mitchell Marsh for a six over midwicket in the 15th over to get going in fine style.



Marsh was at the receiving end as Livingstone clubbed another big six over fine leg in the 18th over.



Even though Punjab lost a couple of quick wickets, they were always safe with Livingstone out in the middle.

He finished off the match in grand style, hitting pacer Sumit Kumar for a massive over midwicket, to finish unbeaten on 38 from 21 balls.



Abhishek Porel

Porel justified his inclusion as the Impact Sub as he produced one of the most entertaining knocks for Delhi Capitals.



Delhi looked in danger of finishing with a below-par total before Porel, 21, took the experienced Harshal Patel to the cleaners in the final over of the innings.



Batting at No. 9, left-hander Porel was quick to pounce on Harshal's change of pace deliveries. He pulled the first ball, a slower bouncer, over square leg for a four before he swung the next over midwicket for a six.



Another slower ball bowled halfway down was pulled for a four and he then played the ramp shot guiding the pacer over short thirdman for another four.



Harshal went full, but Porel was up to the task as he carted it over square leg for a six as hehit 25 runs from the final over to turn the DC innings on its head.



Porel, who scored 33 runs in four games last season, took just 10 balls to register his career-best IPL score of 32 from 10 balls at a strike rate of more than 300.



David Warner

Warner started his IPL 2024 campaign with a confident knock at the top of the order.



He went after pacer Arshdeep Singh early on hitting a six and a boundary in the second over. He ensured that Delhi didn't lose the momentum after Marsh's dismissal as he carted Kagiso Rabada for a boundary and a six to take Delhi past 50 in the fifth over.



Senior pro Warner played his part in the first half of the innings, with a quickfire 29 from 21 balls.



Shai Hope

Hope made an encouraging start to his IPL career with a bright knock for his new team Delhi Capitals.



The West Indies right-hander was sent in at the crucial No 3 slot and he responded with a fluent 33 from 25 balls.



Hope took his time to get going, scoring six from 12 balls faced. He made up for the slow start, as he lofted leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a straight six followed by a boundary through point.



He even went after Rabada, smacking the premier pace bowler for a six over midwicket but perished to the same bowler, offering a simple catch to the cover fielder to be dismissed for 33 from 25 balls.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Who Played The Best Knock?

Photographs: BCCI