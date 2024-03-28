News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nortje 'Excited' To Get Going

Nortje 'Excited' To Get Going

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 28, 2024 18:19 IST
IMAGE: Anrich Nortje missed Delhi Capitals' first IPL 2024 game. Photograph: BCCI
 

Star pacer Anrich Nortje, who missed Delhi Capitals' first game, is 'excited' to make his comeback.

Nortje, who joined the team on March 25, opened up about his comeback in a video posted by the Capitals on their social media handle X.

Video: Delhi Capitals/X

 

'It's good to be back on the field again. There is high intensity and great training sessions are taking place,' Nortje says in the video.

While Nortje was recovering from injury, he started a new journey on the personal front, as he and his wife welcomed their baby girl Amelia on March 19.

'Yeah, I am a father now. Baby Amelia was born, Tuesday morning. It was a very special day,' the fast bowler says, adding, 'I think probably one of the best days for both of us, just so, so special to see her and just to hold her for the first time.'

'So, normally no video calls. But now, there's at least one or two video calls a day and then a lot of videos.'

REDIFF CRICKET
