Rediff.com  » Cricket » MI captain Pandya has big boots to fill

MI captain Pandya has big boots to fill

Source: PTI
March 16, 2024 09:48 IST
'I think it will be challenging... the whole dynamics of leaving Mumbai and then coming back to Mumbai.'

Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn reckons a major challenge awaits Hardik Pandya as he steps in to replace Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain.

 

Rohit had successfully led the franchise to a record five IPL titles.

"I think it will be challenging... the whole dynamics of leaving Mumbai and then coming back to Mumbai. I hope they have some sort of camp a month before the IPL. So, anything that's bothering anyone kind of gets ironed out before the first game."

However, Steyn said Mumbai should do well under Pandya, who had led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in 2022.

"You've got big personalities, guys who have done the decision making before and now in a different role. It might be that little needle that we might not be able to see or hear on TV. But these international cricketers know how to put aside the ego, and I think Mumbai will be just fine," he added.

The price tag won't add pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, reckons Steve Smith

IMAGE: The price tag won't add pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, reckons Steve Smith. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Australian pacer Pat Cummins will be another new captain in this year's IPL as he has been assigned to lead Sunrisers, who had secured the services of the 30-year-old for a whopping Rs 20.5 crore in last year's auction.

Australian batter Steve Smith, however, said Cummins will do fine as captain as the price tag will not add any pressure on him.

"I think he'll do a great job for Hyderabad while working with Daniel Vettori (SRH head coach). They've got a great rapport as they had worked together in Australia when Dan was the assistant coach.

"And yeah, he seems to play extremely well when he's got a leadership role as well. So, I'm looking forward to seeing how Hyderabad fares this year," said Smith.

Source: PTI
