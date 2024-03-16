News
'Rohit having the freedom to walk out and bat will be beneficial for him and MI'

Source: PTI
March 16, 2024 20:21 IST
IMAGE: In the upcoming edition, Hardik Pandya will take over the captaincy role from Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

With the burden of captaincy off his shoulders, Rohit Sharma will be able to play with a lot of freedom which will help five-time champions Mumbai Indians, reckoned former Australia T20 skipper Aaron Finch.

Hardik Pandya will lead MI this season, replacing Rohit who has led the side to five IPL titles.

 

"I think for Rohit, the challenge would be just walking out and opening the batting as he's done so many times for India and Mumbai over the years. This might be a wipe off for his shoulders," Finch said during Star Sports' Show Game Plan.

"When you are captaining a team constantly, everywhere you go you are captain of the team. You can get engrossed a lot in that, so now having the freedom to walk out and bat will be beneficial for him personally and Mumbai Indians."

‘Adding Starc will make any T20 team better’

Two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders had finished seventh in the last edition and Finch hoped they will be able to put up a good show this time after the addition of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc.

"I think KKR will improve on their last year (performance), they weren't at their best last year. But Shreyas (Iyer's) injury cloud would be interesting to see how much of an impact he has throughout the tournament," said Finch, who featured for as many as eight IPL teams, including the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"When you add Mitchell Starc to any T20 team you are going to be better, his ability with the new ball to swing it upfront will provide very valuable wickets... and in the power play, which is so important for the game. And, his death bowling is obviously exceptional as well."

‘Only doubt is Cummins’ IPL numbers’

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan felt Sunrisers Hyderabad could benefit after having given the captaincy reins to Pat Cummins this season following his exploits for Australia.

Cummins led Australia to the 50-over World Cup title last November and also earned the World Test Championships crown for his country.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad taking punt on Pat Cummins' momentum which is especially good for him from last two seasons, be it the ICC 50-overs World Cup and WTC final and the way he is performing at the international level," he said.

"My doubt is only that his IPL numbers are not that great, eight-and-half economy in the IPL which is quite high for a premier quality fast bowler.

"Hopefully that can change in one season, so Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping he will able to come and lead the side to victory, which they haven't got for some time now.

“But I certainly think that T20 cricket is a different form of game compared to 50 overs and Test cricket."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
