Hardik Breaks Silence!

IMAGE: The loss against the Rajasthan Royals marks the Mumbai Indians's third consecutive defeat in the 2024 IPL season, placing them at the bottom of the points table. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya took to X to express his fighting spirit after Mumbai Indians' disappointing home defeat against the Rajasthan Royals.

This loss marks Mumbai's third consecutive defeat in the 2024 IPL season, placing them at the bottom of the points table.

Pandya, who has yet to secure his first win as Mumbai's skipper, emphasised the team's resilience: 'If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going,' he posted.

This emotional message comes amidst a tumultuous start for Pandya's captaincy. After leading the Gujarat Titans to victory in their debut IPL season (2022) and reaching the finals in 2023, his move to Mumbai has been met with unexpected hostility.

Crowds in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and even Mumbai's home ground, the Wankhede stadium, have booed the star all-rounder.