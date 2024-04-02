News
Gill & Co Beat The Heat!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 02, 2024 17:39 IST
IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill is all smiles! Photographs: Gujarat Titans/X

The Gujarat Titans have gotten their season off to a mixed start, winning two games and losing one.

Ahead of their next home game against the Punjab Kings, the Titans, led by young skipper Shubman Gill, enjoyed a 'Chill session'.

 

With the temperature soaring, Gill was seen cooling down in the pool along with team-mates as they enjoyed a three-day break before their next game.

Keeping their fans in the loop, the Titans shared snaps of the players and their off-the-field moments.

IMAGE: Let's play some ball!

 

IMAGE: Who is Umesh Yadav targetting now?

 

IMAGE: What's the joke Wriddhiman Saha?

 

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar's Kodak moment with his little munchkin.

The Titans next take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium on Thursday, April 4.

REDIFF CRICKET
