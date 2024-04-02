News
Important how we tackle them: Amre ahead of DC's clash against KKR

Important how we tackle them: Amre ahead of DC's clash against KKR

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 02, 2024 20:16 IST
IMAGE: After defeating Chennai, Delhi Capitals will be a confident lot when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals will look to build on their clinical win from their previous outing as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next home match at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the 20-run win over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "After losing two matches, the only medicine is victory and that's what we got in the last game.

 

“Credit goes to the team the way we played, we did well in all the departments. As a coaching group, we liked the contribution from Indian players both in batting and bowling."

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off two wins in their two matches thus far. When asked about their next match, Amre stated, "We respect every opponent, whoever is there in the playing 11 they have the credentials and the skills to execute, but it's also important how we tackle them."

"CSK also came with two wins, but we played our best cricket. It's not about what they are coming up with, but it's about how we are playing and will focus on what best we can give.

“We also look to finish on a winning note as it will be our last game in Vizag," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match of IPL 2024 at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. 

REDIFF CRICKET
