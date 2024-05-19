News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Universe Boss Cheers RCB

Universe Boss Cheers RCB

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 19, 2024 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Chris Gayle flew in to cheer his former team at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Photographs: BCCI
 

Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Singh Dhoni cheered on their better halves from the stands along with other celebrities including IPL legend Chris Gayle.

Though rain tried to play spoilsport, the 42-minute delay didn't dampen RCB's spirits.

With a horde of stars cheering on the boys on the field, the hosts eked out a 27 run win over CSK to march into the IPL 2024 play-offs.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma all smiles after RCB sealed their play-off spot.

 

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma with Smriti Mandhana, who led RCB to the WPL title earlier this year.

 

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil cheer at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

 

IMAGE: Universe Boss with Kantara Director Rishabh Shetty.

 

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with best friend Poorna Patel.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Is This The Last Time We Will See Him?
Is This The Last Time We Will See Him?
'Maybe for last time': Kohli drops major hint on Dhoni
'Maybe for last time': Kohli drops major hint on Dhoni
Had packed my bags: Kohli on RCB's disastrous start
Had packed my bags: Kohli on RCB's disastrous start
Arrest warrant issued against Prajwal Revanna
Arrest warrant issued against Prajwal Revanna
Chithambaram takes sole lead in Sharjah Masters chess
Chithambaram takes sole lead in Sharjah Masters chess
Litchi Heats Up Election Season
Litchi Heats Up Election Season
'Why Not Bundelkhand In Modi's 3rd Term?'
'Why Not Bundelkhand In Modi's 3rd Term?'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Yash Dayal Takes RCB Into The Play-Offs

Yash Dayal Takes RCB Into The Play-Offs

Vintage RCB Batting Lights Up Stadium

Vintage RCB Batting Lights Up Stadium

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances