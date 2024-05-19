Universe Boss Cheers RCB

IMAGE: Chris Gayle flew in to cheer his former team at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Photographs: BCCI

Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Singh Dhoni cheered on their better halves from the stands along with other celebrities including IPL legend Chris Gayle.

Though rain tried to play spoilsport, the 42-minute delay didn't dampen RCB's spirits.

With a horde of stars cheering on the boys on the field, the hosts eked out a 27 run win over CSK to march into the IPL 2024 play-offs.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma all smiles after RCB sealed their play-off spot.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma with Smriti Mandhana, who led RCB to the WPL title earlier this year.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil cheer at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

IMAGE: Universe Boss with Kantara Director Rishabh Shetty.

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with best friend Poorna Patel.