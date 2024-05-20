News
What Did Ambanis Tell Rohit?

What Did Ambanis Tell Rohit?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2024 09:44 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Mumbai Indians Owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani. Photograph: BCCI
 

While speculation continues over Rohit Sharma's IPL future, he was seen having a chat with Mumbai Indians' owners after MI's final league game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Many believe this is Rohit's final season as a Mumbai Indians player after he was shockingly replaced as MI captain by Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024.

The decision to sack Rohit, who had guided MI to five IPL titles, came after they finished trophyless for the last three seasons.

However, MI fared even worse under Hardik's captaincy as they managed just four wins out of 14 games to finish bottom of the 10 team standings.

Rohit was all smiles as he spoke to MI Owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani after the match. Surely, the Ambanis wouldn't want to miss out on a player of Rohit's stature for the next couple of years at least.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka speaks to the LSG players. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, it was heartening to see Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka interact with LSG players after the match.

Goenka came in for a lot of criticism after his apparent reprimand of Captain K L Rahul following LSG's crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad after a video showing an animated Goenka conversing with a subdued Rahul after the game went viral.

LSG finished seventh with seven wins from 14 games as they missed out the play-offs because of net run rate -- the first time they had failed to make it to the last four stages in three years since their inception.

REDIFF CRICKET
