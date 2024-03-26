IPL 2024: Last Dance for Dhoni & Co?

The IPL's bright lights shine on everyone, but even legends age.

As the new season approaches, whispers of retirement surround some of the league's most beloved veterans Mahendra Singh Dhoni, David Warner, Dinesh Karthik, and more.

IPL 2024 could be their poignant farewell tour, a final chance to witness their magic before they gracefully exit the stage. Or, perhaps, it'll be an opportunity to defy expectations, silence doubters, and rewrite their recent narratives with a glorious last stand.

One thing's for sure: IPL 2024 will be an emotional rollercoaster.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MSD's likely final IPL season as a player began last Friday, March 22, or will he say 'definitely not' yet again?

While Dhoni, the iconic leader, prepares young prodigy Ruturaj Gaikwad for the challenge, whispers of retirement hang heavy in the air.

At 42, Dhoni's batting may have slowed slightly, but his tactical genius remains unparalleled. His dedication to nurturing young talent like Gaikwad ensures a strong foundation for the future. However, media reports and Dhoni's youthful hairstyle fuel speculation that 2024 may be his final season.

While Dhoni hasn't officially announced his retirement, the signs point towards this season being his last. His guidance in grooming Gaikwad suggests a strategic handover of leadership. The cricketing world awaits Dhoni's final act, and Chennai fans will undoubtedly shower their Thala with love and appreciation.

Even after stepping down, Dhoni's association with CSK is likely to continue in a mentorship role.

Amit Mishra

At 41, Mishra is defying expectations.

He showcased a reinvented game last season, grabbing seven wickets in seven matches. However, his age prompts the question: Will IPL 2024 be his last hurrah?

The Impact Player rule could be a lifeline for veterans like Mishra. The Lucknow Super Giants specifically signed him for this strategic advantage, and he delivered. Yet, fitness concerns have kept him out of the starting eleven on some occasions.

Moeen Ali

CSK's England all-rounder, may be in the twilight of his IPL career with whispers of retirement enveloping the 37 year old.

Moeen has been a key player in CSK's championship victories in 2021 and 2023, showcasing his versatility with both bat (1,034 runs in 59 matches) and ball (33 wickets).

Moeen's decision to retire from Test cricket highlights a shift in focus towards limited overs formats for England. This potentially indicates a desire to manage his workload, suggesting the IPL could be the next format to be phased out.

A strong showing in IPL 2024 could extend his IPL career for another year. However, a decline in form, coupled with his age, MAY lead him to call it a day.

Sunil Narine

The enigmatic spinner who redefined spin bowling in the IPL faces a question mark over his future in the tournament.

Narine's impact on the Kolkata Knight Riders has been undeniable; he has been a pillar alongside his compatriot Andre Russell. His bowling mastery is etched in IPL history -- 163 wickets in 162 matches is a testament to his skill. He even adds firepower with the bat, amassing 1,046 runs at a blistering strike rate of 159.69.

However, Narine's performances haven't been at his usual peak in the last two seasons. This could be a sign of age catching up and hindering his effectiveness.

Narine hasn't played international cricket since 2019. If he rediscovers his lost magic, he could have another year in him. However, a continuation of his recent struggles might lead him to make a final bow.

Dinesh Karthik

DK says he will retire from the IPL after this season.

As Monday's game against the Punjab Kings demonstrated, DK is the IPL's premier finisher, taking RCB over the finish line game after game. His most explosive season came in 2022, where he blazed a trail with 330 runs at a blistering strike rate of 183.33. No doubt, DK would like to bow out with an identical show this season.

David Warner

The swashbuckling opener -- the league's most successful overseas batsman -- could be playing his final act in IPL 2024.

Warner's IPL career is nothing short of extraordinary. He stands tall as the undisputed king of overseas batsmen, amassing an epic 6,397 runs in just 176 games.

His leadership qualities shone brightly as he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only IPL title in 2016. He is the only cricketer to have clinched the Orange Cap thrice, all while playing for Hyderabad.

Having already retired from Test and ODI cricket, his focus has shifted to the T20 World Cup this year. At 37, Warner's prioritisation of the T20 World Cup indicates a potential shift towards managing his workload and focusing on shorter formats, potentially leading to an IPL exit.

Will he deliver a final flourish and add another IPL trophy to his illustrious career? Or will this be the last we see of a brilliant batter who lit up the IPL stage?

Wriddhiman Saha

The wicket-keeper-batter from Kolkata has become a symbol of resilience in the IPL. After being released by his previous franchise, he silenced critics with a crucial role in the Gujarat Titans' stunning championship win in IPL 2022.

Saha's journey is inspiring. Discarded at the 2022 mega auction, he was picked up by the Titans, a decision that proved to be a masterstroke. Opening the batting alongside Shubman Gill, he scored a commendable 317 runs in 11 matches, significantly contributing to their title run.

At 39, maintaining peak fitness in the high-octane IPL becomes increasingly difficult. This season could be his last where he consistently delivers at the top level.

Saha's move to Tripura as a mentor-cum-player suggests a growing interest in nurturing young talent. This could potentially be a step towards a post-playing career.