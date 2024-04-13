News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kuldeep 'very clear and confident' with his skills

Kuldeep 'very clear and confident' with his skills

Source: ANI
April 13, 2024 16:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kuldeep Yadav pocketed a three-wicket haul in the match against LSG on Friday

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav pocketed a three-wicket haul in the match against LSG on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Following his match-winning performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League match on Friday, Delhi Capitals' (DC) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav said it is crucial to take wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate.

Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his bowling performance in the comeback match where the spinner grabbed three wickets in his spell of four overs while conceding 20 runs.

 

"Was tough when I wasn't fit. Got injured first game and was difficult to see the team struggling in the middle overs. Credit goes to Patrick (Farhart) to maintain my fitness and getting me ready quickly. All three were important wickets, it was crucial to get wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate. I liked the first and second wickets," Kuldeep said in the post-match interview.

The 29-year-old player further stated that as a spinner what matters the most is the length at which the bowlers bowl.

"I have played a lot against Pooran and the execution for that was right. I was clear with my plans, just the length matters for me as a spinner. Very clear and confident with my skills. Whenever I feel the DRS call is 50/50, I try to push for it but when it is more 60/40 then I tend to listen to Rishabh. As a bowler, you obviously want to take the DRS whenever possible," the left-arm spinner added.

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a belligerent half-century on his IPL debut after spinner Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with the ball as Delhi Capitals recorded a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bumrah either breaks my bat or breaks my foot'
'Bumrah either breaks my bat or breaks my foot'
Patience and empathy drive new and improved Kishan
Patience and empathy drive new and improved Kishan
'Bumrah is great learner of the game'
'Bumrah is great learner of the game'
Hockey: Aus edge India in fifth Test, sweep series 5-0
Hockey: Aus edge India in fifth Test, sweep series 5-0
Rameshwaram café blast accused brought to Bengaluru
Rameshwaram café blast accused brought to Bengaluru
DMK ex-member invested Rs 40-cr drug money films: ED
DMK ex-member invested Rs 40-cr drug money films: ED
2 India Hockey ex-captains vie on Odisha's poll turf
2 India Hockey ex-captains vie on Odisha's poll turf

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Is Suryakumar Yadav better than AB de Villiers?

Is Suryakumar Yadav better than AB de Villiers?

'The Sky Is The Limit For SKY'

'The Sky Is The Limit For SKY'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances