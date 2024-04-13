Kuldeep 'very clear and confident' with his skills

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav pocketed a three-wicket haul in the match against LSG on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Following his match-winning performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League match on Friday, Delhi Capitals' (DC) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav said it is crucial to take wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate.

Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his bowling performance in the comeback match where the spinner grabbed three wickets in his spell of four overs while conceding 20 runs.

"Was tough when I wasn't fit. Got injured first game and was difficult to see the team struggling in the middle overs. Credit goes to Patrick (Farhart) to maintain my fitness and getting me ready quickly. All three were important wickets, it was crucial to get wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate. I liked the first and second wickets," Kuldeep said in the post-match interview.

The 29-year-old player further stated that as a spinner what matters the most is the length at which the bowlers bowl.

"I have played a lot against Pooran and the execution for that was right. I was clear with my plans, just the length matters for me as a spinner. Very clear and confident with my skills. Whenever I feel the DRS call is 50/50, I try to push for it but when it is more 60/40 then I tend to listen to Rishabh. As a bowler, you obviously want to take the DRS whenever possible," the left-arm spinner added.

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a belligerent half-century on his IPL debut after spinner Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with the ball as Delhi Capitals recorded a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday.