IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH: The Best Catches!

Catches win matches!

KKR clinched a dramatic victory thanks to two stunners. In the final over, Suyash Sharma snagged Heinrich Klaasen with a superb grab.

Earlier, Rinku Singh's diving catch at deep mid-wicket dismissed Aiden Markram, halting the SRH chase. These fielding heroics proved decisive.

A look at the best catches of the match:

Superman Suyash Sharma Denies Klaasen

Harshit Rana produced a match-winning moment for the Kolkata Knight Riders, dismissing the rampaging Heinrich Klaasen with a superb catch in the final over.

Klaasen, who had single-handedly threatened to snatch victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was dismissed with SRH needing just 13 runs for victory.

Rana, bowling the final over under immense pressure, delivered a full and slow ball. Klaasen, looking to continue his six-hitting spree, went for a big slog but only managed a leading edge.

However, the dismissal belonged entirely to Suyash Sharma at short third man. In a breathtaking display of athleticism, Sharma half-turned while moving back, keeping his eye on the ball sailing over his right shoulder. He then dived full stretch to complete a sensational catch, effectively sealing the win for KKR.

Diving Rinku Thwarts Markram

Varun Chakaravarthy tightened his grip on the Sunrisers innings with a clever dismissal of Aiden Markram in the chase.

Markram, who was looking dangerous with 18 runs off 13 balls, fell victim to Chakaravarthy's guile in the over

Rinku Singh, stationed at deep mid-wicket, read the trajectory perfectly, sprinted forward and lunged low to complete a superb diving catch.

Markande Takes Screamer to Dismiss Ramandeep

Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers skipper, made a crucial intervention by dismissing the dangerous Ramandeep Singh in the middle overs.

Ramandeep, who had injected life into the KKR innings with a quickfire 35 off 17 balls (including 4 sixes), fell victim to some clever bowling by Cummins.

Ramandeep, attempting a lofted drive over the off-side, only managed a chip off the inside half.

The fielder at cover, Mayank Markande, timed his leap to perfection, grabbing a sensational catch diving to his right.

Cummins Soars for Stunner, Dismisses Iyer for Duck

T Natarajan celebrated a landmark 50th IPL wicket with the crucial dismissal of Shreyas Iyer, leaving the KKR skipper with a golden duck.

Natarajan's magic formula continued to be precise length bowling. Iyer's attempted drive only found the toe of the bat, resulting in a chip towards mid-off.

Pat Cummins, stationed at that very position, produced a sensational leaping catch over his head with remarkable composure. This dismissal put KKR in a precarious position early on.

KKR Vs SRH: Whose Catch Was Best?