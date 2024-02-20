News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024 kick off date revealed amid elections

IPL 2024 kick off date revealed amid elections

Source: PTI
February 20, 2024 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL set for March 22 start, says league chairman Arun Dhumal

IPL

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 22 and will be held entirely in the country despite the coinciding general elections, league chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Tuesday.

The elections are expected to be held in April and May and that is the main reason why the schedule for the IPL's 17th edition has not been unveiled yet.

Speaking to PTI, Dhumal said to begin with, only the schedule of the first 15 days will be announced and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates.

 

The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," said Dhumal.

Only in 2009, the IPL, in its entirety, was held overseas (South Africa) while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections.

However, in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.

Considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the cash-rich league's conclusion, the final is likely to be held on May 26.

India will play their opening World Cup fixture against Ireland in New York on June 5 while the ICC showpiece begins with the USA and Canada clash on June 1.

As is the norm, the IPL opener will be played between the last year's finalists, the winners Chennai Super Kings in this case and runners-up Gujarat Titans.

The players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December last year and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja Salutes His Wife!
Jadeja Salutes His Wife!
'Longest 48 hours of our lives'
'Longest 48 hours of our lives'
Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra
Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra
'If he is a strong PM then...': Farmer leader to Modi
'If he is a strong PM then...': Farmer leader to Modi
12 Asanas For GOOD HEALTH
12 Asanas For GOOD HEALTH
Overconfidence: Greatest Sin In Politics
Overconfidence: Greatest Sin In Politics
Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to RS
Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to RS

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Sidharth, Kartik set to light up WPL 2024 Opener

Sidharth, Kartik set to light up WPL 2024 Opener

An Evening With A Cricket Legend

An Evening With A Cricket Legend

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances