News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's why Suryakumar won't play MI's season opener...

Here's why Suryakumar won't play MI's season opener...

March 19, 2024 18:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav is at the NCA in Bengaluru, recuperating from a surgery for sports hernia.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is at the NCA in Bengaluru, recuperating from a surgery for sports hernia. Photograph: BCCI

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is certain to miss Mumbai Indians' IPL opener against Gujarat Titans on March 24 as he is yet to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

 

The world No 1 T20 batter Suryakumar has been stationed at the NCA in Bengaluru for his recovery and rehabilitation following a surgery for sports hernia.

Suryakumar, who has been out of action since December, had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday but PTI understands that the 33-year-old needs "further assessment".

His participation in the subsequent matches for Mumbai Indians -- against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27, Rajasthan Royals on April 1 and Delhi Capitals on April 7 -- would be determined at a later stage.

Last week, a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity: "Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself. However it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 27)." 

Suryakumar on Tuesday posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page conveying a ‘heartbreak'.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are occupied with closed-door practice games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Rohit exhibits superb strokeplay in MI nets
SEE: Rohit exhibits superb strokeplay in MI nets
Boucher mute on Rohit's captaincy axe, MI fans irked
Boucher mute on Rohit's captaincy axe, MI fans irked
Tennis star Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42
Tennis star Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42
SC seeks Centre's response over stay on CAA pleas
SC seeks Centre's response over stay on CAA pleas
Vinesh, Sakshi demand justice: Urge PM to intervene
Vinesh, Sakshi demand justice: Urge PM to intervene
PIX: Kohli's new haircut is all the buzz ahead of IPL
PIX: Kohli's new haircut is all the buzz ahead of IPL
What Mirwaiz Farooq Did After Release
What Mirwaiz Farooq Did After Release

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Kohli's new haircut is all the buzz ahead of IPL

PIX: Kohli's new haircut is all the buzz ahead of IPL

'He's like Benjamin Button!'

'He's like Benjamin Button!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances