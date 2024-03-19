Here's why Suryakumar won't play MI's season opener...

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is at the NCA in Bengaluru, recuperating from a surgery for sports hernia. Photograph: BCCI

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is certain to miss Mumbai Indians' IPL opener against Gujarat Titans on March 24 as he is yet to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The world No 1 T20 batter Suryakumar has been stationed at the NCA in Bengaluru for his recovery and rehabilitation following a surgery for sports hernia.

Suryakumar, who has been out of action since December, had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday but PTI understands that the 33-year-old needs "further assessment".

His participation in the subsequent matches for Mumbai Indians -- against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27, Rajasthan Royals on April 1 and Delhi Capitals on April 7 -- would be determined at a later stage.

Last week, a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity: "Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself. However it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 27)."

Suryakumar on Tuesday posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page conveying a ‘heartbreak'.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are occupied with closed-door practice games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.