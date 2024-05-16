News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » I'd Have Lost My Life If I Made Films'

I'd Have Lost My Life If I Made Films'

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 16, 2024 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If I had continued staying in Kerala and making films, I would have probably lost my life.'
'I am no longer a film-maker.'

IMAGE: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan on the sets of Vazhakku. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vazhakk Malayalam Movie/Instagram

Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, whose 2014 film Sexy Durga created a stir, is now trying to release his film, Vazhakku.

Sanal claims that the film's leading man Thomas Tovino is obstructing the release.

Tovino has vehemently denied this, arguing that it would be in his interest to release Vazhakku as he is the producer.

When Subhash K Jha caught up with Sanal in the US, he said he had given up film-making and left the country.

"I stopped making films some years ago. My last film was Vazhakku, which is in the news for all the wrong reasons," he says.

Why did Sanal take such a drastic decision?

"Too many threats. If I had continued staying in Kerala and making films, I would have probably lost my life. I was being threatened from all mediums possible. For the past few years, I live in the US. I am no longer a film-maker."

 

IMAGE: Rajshri Deshpande and Kannan Nayar in Sexy Durga.

Sanal, whose Sexy Durga was a chilling film on sexual harassment, was accused of the same crime.

"A false sexual harassment accusation was made against me. I was arrested. That's when I decided to leave the country. You will be surprised to know that two years have passed, and no case has been registered against me. No legal procedure, nothing." Sanal says.

IMAGE: Actors Azees Haneefa and Tovino Thomas on the sets of Vazhakku. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vazhakk Malayalam Movie/Instagram

Sanal blames Tovino for Vazhakku getting stuck.

"Tovino Thomas feels it will harm his career. If he felt this way, why did he do this film with me?"

Sanal uploaded the entire film on Vimeo and shared the link on his Facebook page, and captioned it: 'Cinema should be viewed by the audience. For anyone who wants to watch it, here is Vazhakku (The Quarrel). You will understand now why the movie hasn't been released.'

The film has been taken down from the Web site.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
What Makes Malayalam Cinema Distinctive?
What Makes Malayalam Cinema Distinctive?
7 Cliches Of Movie Criticism & Reporting
7 Cliches Of Movie Criticism & Reporting
Lijo Jose Pellissery's Women And Mine
Lijo Jose Pellissery's Women And Mine
Sandeshkhali woman alleges abduction, lodges complaint
Sandeshkhali woman alleges abduction, lodges complaint
Criticism fine, no exception in bail to Kejriwal: SC
Criticism fine, no exception in bail to Kejriwal: SC
'86% executives using AI to boost revenue'
'86% executives using AI to boost revenue'
Kejriwal mum on Maliwal 'assault', NCW summons aide
Kejriwal mum on Maliwal 'assault', NCW summons aide

More like this

Just what is the hue and cry about S Durga and Nude?

Just what is the hue and cry about S Durga and Nude?

IFFI chief Sujoy Ghosh quits over Nude and S Durga

IFFI chief Sujoy Ghosh quits over Nude and S Durga

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances