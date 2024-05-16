News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Putin Met Xi Jinping

When Putin Met Xi Jinping

By REDIFF NEWS
May 16, 2024 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China for a two-day State visit as both countries looked to further deepen the relationship between Moscow and Beijing.

This is Putin's first international visit since the start of his fifth presidential term.

 

IMAGE: Putin and Xi meet in the Great Hall of People in Beijing. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin's visit comes almost to the day Mikhail Gorbachev visited Beijing 35 years ago, a few weeks before the massacre at Tiananmen Square. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A fortnight ago, Xi visited France, Hungary and Serbia. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A People's Liberation Army guard of honour for Putin. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin and Xi walk past the Russian delegation.
Earlier this week, Putin replaced Sergei Shoigu as Russia's defence minister with Andrei Belousov, a technocrat who served previously as deputy prime minister.
Russia has also commenced what is being described as a second invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Winnie the Pooh Protests Xi Jinping!
Winnie the Pooh Protests Xi Jinping!
Putin Takes Oath For 5th Term
Putin Takes Oath For 5th Term
What's Salma Hayek Doing With Xi Jinping?
What's Salma Hayek Doing With Xi Jinping?
Sandeshkhali woman alleges abduction, lodges complaint
Sandeshkhali woman alleges abduction, lodges complaint
Criticism fine, no exception in bail to Kejriwal: SC
Criticism fine, no exception in bail to Kejriwal: SC
'86% executives using AI to boost revenue'
'86% executives using AI to boost revenue'
Kejriwal mum on Maliwal 'assault', NCW summons aide
Kejriwal mum on Maliwal 'assault', NCW summons aide
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

China Is Net Gainer In Ukraine War

China Is Net Gainer In Ukraine War

Russia's Unease Over India-US Proximity

Russia's Unease Over India-US Proximity

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances