IPL 2024: Gill touches a new milestone

IMAGE: GT captain Shubman Gill scored a match-winning 72 off 44 deliveries in his team's win over Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill reached a personal IPL milestone during their three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

The young batter logged 3000 runs in the IPL at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium as GT handed the hosts their first loss of the season.by three wickets.

Hitting at a strike rate of over 163, Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes as he laid the platform for his team's successful run-chase of 197 runs.

In 97 IPL matches and 94 innings, Gill has now scored 3,045 runs at an average of 39.04 and a strike rate of over 135. He has three centuries and 20 fifties in his IPL career, with the best score of 129.

He is the 24th-highest run-getter in IPL history.