News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: Gill touches a new milestone

IPL 2024: Gill touches a new milestone

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 11, 2024 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

GT captain Shubman Gill scored a match-winning 72 off 44 deliveries in his team's win over Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: GT captain Shubman Gill scored a match-winning 72 off 44 deliveries in his team's win over Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill reached a personal IPL milestone during their three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

The young batter logged 3000 runs in the IPL at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium as GT handed the hosts their first loss of the season.by three wickets.

 

Hitting at a strike rate of over 163, Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes as he laid the platform for his team's successful run-chase of 197 runs. 

In 97 IPL matches and 94 innings, Gill has now scored 3,045 runs at an average of 39.04 and a strike rate of over 135. He has three centuries and 20 fifties in his IPL career, with the best score of 129.

He is the 24th-highest run-getter in IPL history.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PBKS Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?
PBKS Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?
'You'll see a lot of fast bowlers coming'
'You'll see a lot of fast bowlers coming'
PBKS Vs SRH: Which Batter Impressed Most?
PBKS Vs SRH: Which Batter Impressed Most?
IPL 2024: Samson becomes Royals player with most...
IPL 2024: Samson becomes Royals player with most...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review
Some people will try to stoke riots during poll: Mamata
Some people will try to stoke riots during poll: Mamata
RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh
RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Samon, Parag power Rajasthan Royals to huge total

PIX: Samon, Parag power Rajasthan Royals to huge total

Who's The Gent With Sangakkara, Sanju?

Who's The Gent With Sangakkara, Sanju?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances