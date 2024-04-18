News
IPL 2024: Injured Maxwell unlikely to play against KKR

IPL 2024: Injured Maxwell unlikely to play against KKR

Source: PTI
April 18, 2024 14:58 IST
IMAGE: In IPL 2024, Glenn Maxwell has managed just 32 runs in six innings at an average of 5.33. Photograph: BCCI

On a 'mental and physical break' to fight his poor form, Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he is also nursing a 'hip strain' and is unlikely to return for his team's away IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday.

 

The 35-year-old, who has managed just 32 runs in six innings at an average of 5.33, pulled out of their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad stating that 'physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit'.

"I've actually got a little bit of a hip strain so I've got a few more days off and during recovery," he said on ESPN's Around the Wicket show.

"So I've got a little period here where I'm still training, still trying to get myself right. If there is a spot that becomes available, I'll obviously put my hand up and take it."

"It's not one of those things where I've set a date that I'll be out for three games then I'll come back whenever I'm ready. That's that's not how it works. I haven't been at a level that's good enough to warrant a spot on the side this year."

The Australian has joined Washington Freedom and will head into the Major League Cricket immediately after the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

He will join Travis Head and Steve Smith at the franchise coached by Ricky Ponting. The second edition of the USA franchise league is slated from July 4.

"I've been speaking to Ricky Ponting and a few other players a fair bit over the last little period and certainly extremely excited to get stuck in," he said.

"It's a tournament that I watched from afar last year and was extremely excited about hopefully playing this tournament one day and luckily enough the timings have aligned this year," he added.

