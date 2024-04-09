News
How The Royals End Their Team Dinners

How The Royals End Their Team Dinners

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 09, 2024 17:46 IST
Rajasthan Royals

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Known for their fantastic team spirit since the IPL's inception, the Rajasthan Royals are proving it again this year.

Led by Sanju Samson, the Royals are on a roll in IPL 2024, winning an impressive four matches in a row.

But their success isn't limited to the cricket pitch.

A video posted on their social media handle with the caption, 'How we end our team dinners', showcases the Royals's incredible bonding off the field.

 

The Royals, including Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, are seen having a blast dancing to Naatu Naatu, the Oscar-winning song from the film RRR.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
