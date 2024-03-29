How Royals pacer Avesh choked Delhi at the end!

IMAGE: Avesh Khan, who had to defend 17 runs in the last over, landed one yorker after the other to deny Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals pacer Avesh Khan feels the last over he bowled against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 match on Thursday was probably his 'best' effort in the death overs.



The India pacer had to defend 17 runs in the last over on Thursday night and he was able to do that rather comfortably, landing one yorker after the other.

Delhi could only get four runs from that over, ensuring a 12-run win for the home team. Going into the season, Lucknow Super Giants had traded Avesh to Royals.



"It is not the first time I bowled the last over. Last year I defended against Rajasthan Royals. When I played for Delhi Capitals (bowled the last over there also), execution wise this was my best over. All the balls were in the same spot, wide yorkers," said Avesh, who has played eight ODIs and 20 T20Is.



The 27-year-old also spoke about how his role has changed compared to last season when he played for Lucknow Super Giants.



"For Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, I used to bowl one over upfront or two overs in the Powerplay. Here I bowl two overs after Powerplay and in the death as well I get to bowl. Team management and Sanju (Samson) give gull freedom to execute plans and that is helping. Sanju is a bowlers' captain."



"There was also no dew factor tonight and that helped me being accurate. Dew may impact your execution at times," Avesh said.



He gave due credit to Royals' No 4 Riyan Parag, who single-handedly kept his team in the game after an ordinary start, smashing an unbeaten 84 off 45 balls.



"It was a match changing innings considering, we had lost wickets early and run rate was on the lower side. He helped us post a fighting total. He is in good touch and showed that in this and the last game," Avesh added.