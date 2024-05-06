Another Record For Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni showcases his exceptional wicket-keeping skills. Photograph: BCCI

During Chennai Super Kings' match against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala on Sunday, April 5, 2024, Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first to take 150 catches in IPL history.

This remarkable feat came when he took the catch to dismiss his PBKS counterpart Jitesh Sharma for a duck.

With 146 dismissals as wicket-keeper and an additional four outfield catches, he significantly surpasses the competition. Dinesh Karthik (now playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru) follows with 144 catches.

A B de Villiers (118) and Suresh Raina (109), who have retired from the IPL, are third and fourth on the list.

Dhoni is also the joint-most successful captain along with Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to five IPL titles.