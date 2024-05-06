News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Another Record For Dhoni

Another Record For Dhoni

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 06, 2024 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni showcases his exceptional wicket-keeping skills. Photograph: BCCI
 

During Chennai Super Kings' match against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala on Sunday, April 5, 2024, Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first to take 150 catches in IPL history.

This remarkable feat came when he took the catch to dismiss his PBKS counterpart Jitesh Sharma for a duck.

With 146 dismissals as wicket-keeper and an additional four outfield catches, he significantly surpasses the competition. Dinesh Karthik (now playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru) follows with 144 catches.

A B de Villiers (118) and Suresh Raina (109), who have retired from the IPL, are third and fourth on the list.

Dhoni is also the joint-most successful captain along with Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to five IPL titles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: Jadeja's all-round show powers CSK to win
IPL PIX: Jadeja's all-round show powers CSK to win
Gavaskar Slams Kohli, Star Sports
Gavaskar Slams Kohli, Star Sports
'Thanks For Everything Mahi Bhai'
'Thanks For Everything Mahi Bhai'
Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?
Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?
6 Natural Ways to Keep Your Body Cool
6 Natural Ways to Keep Your Body Cool
Losing tosses doesn't matter, winning games does: Iyer
Losing tosses doesn't matter, winning games does: Iyer
Misa Bharti Opens Poll Office In Cowshed
Misa Bharti Opens Poll Office In Cowshed

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Unstoppable Narine Taking IPL By Storm!

Unstoppable Narine Taking IPL By Storm!

Jadeja Or Chahar? Who Bowled Better?

Jadeja Or Chahar? Who Bowled Better?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances