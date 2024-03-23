How CSK's Faith In Gaikwad Paid Off

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri quizzes Ruturaj Gaikwad at the Chennai Super Kings captain's first post-match interaction. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said the confidence invested in him by the franchise during his tough phase paid dividends.

Ruturaj said he feels grateful to the CSK management for backing him when he was going through a tough phase -- he scored just five runs in his first three innings, including two ducks.

CSK assured him that he would stay around in the team. The stylish right-hander went on to hit three fifties in the next three games and has performed consistently from then on.

SEE: Ruturaj Gaikwad is grateful to CSK. Video: CSK/X

'2020 I feel even the management felt what kind of year I was having due to COVID-19, due to quarantine and extended quarantine. It was the confidence of staying with CSK for a year or two at least that helped me a lot and go out there and play my expressive game,' Gaikwad says in the video.

The captain says he tries to lift the spirits of younger players who don't get enough game time.

'I am trying to help younger players who are not able to get games, make sure they are in a good and happy space and do not feel frustrated. I remind them about myself and how my journey was.'

Making his IPL debut with CSK in 2020, Ruturaj has scored 1,797 runs in 52 matches at an average of 39.07, with a century and 14 fifties, scoring at a strike rate of over 135.