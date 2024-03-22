News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hopefully I don't have to face Starc, says Cummins

Hopefully I don't have to face Starc, says Cummins

Source: PTI
March 22, 2024 18:56 IST
IMAGE: SRH skipper Pat Cummins said the Hyderabad side has a lot of experienced faces mixed with young talent. Photograph: SRH/X

Leading a T20 side for the first time, Australia's World Cup winning skipper Pat Cummins says the shortest format is not taxing on body but the travel involved in the two-month long IPL and different-style preparations to face a variety of teams is certainly a huge challenge.

Cummins, who also led Australia to World Test Championship triumph, has big responsibility to change the fortunes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished last season.

 

"It's a format I've never captained before. Tomorrow (Saturday) is going to be my first game. With a bit of preparation, I'm good to go," Cummins said on the eve of their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders here."

"It's got its challenges. You play 14 games in six-seven weeks, plus finals. I'm used to playing a lot of Test cricket, so four overs isn't as taxing on your body. But it can be mentally taxing to travel, you're playing a new team every few days you've got to prepare for.

"But it's nothing new, we've done it before, so obviously the game days are the most important, that's where we put most of our energies into. No team plays the same XI all 14 games.”

‘Will be leaning on Bhuvi a lot’

Cummins, who is the second most expensive buy at this IPL auction, will not only have the burden of captaincy but will have the pressure to deliver with the bowl. He will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only other experienced bowler in the line-up.

They also have the likes of T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat.

“We have got loads of experienced guys excited with the line-up. Bhuvi I will be leaning on a lot. We have got a lot of experience and young guys as well.

"It's T20 cricket, you will be hit around, not worry about too much. So it will be up for the experienced guys to help the youngsters' out."

Saturday's match is being billed as Cummins vs Mitchell Starc clash and the Aussie skipper said: "Hopefully I don't have to face Starc. It's funny beauty of the IPL. These guys playing Starcy for 15 years.

"I can't remember when I played against him. It will be an interesting part of tomorrow. We are both bowlers so there won't crossover too much," he signed off.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
