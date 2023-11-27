News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik's first words post Gujarat Titans exit...

Hardik's first words post Gujarat Titans exit...

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 27, 2023 15:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'...Feels good to be back'

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

In a formal trade, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a triumphant return to the Mumbai Indians (MI) from the Gujarat Titans (GT), sparking nostalgia with a heartfelt video shared on social media.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Pandya recounted the beginning of his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey in 2015 when Mumbai Indians secured him for a modest Rs 10 lakh at the auction, stating, "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back."

 

Pandya's comeback signifies a homecoming to the #OneFamily, reuniting with familiar faces like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the rest of the team. Notably, he initially gained prominence with MI before making his debut for the Indian national team in 2016.

Both Mumbai Indians owners, Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, expressed their joy at Pandya's return, terming it a "happy homecoming."

Mrs. Ambani shared her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a Team India star, Hardik has come a long way, and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians."

Akash Ambani emphasised Pandya's valuable contribution, stating, "It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik's first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint." The stage is set for a promising chapter in Pandya's journey with the Mumbai Indians.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Shastri on how India can end World Cup knockout curse
Shastri on how India can end World Cup knockout curse
Meet Angad Jasprit Bumrah
Meet Angad Jasprit Bumrah
The Twists And Turns Of Hardik's MI Move
The Twists And Turns Of Hardik's MI Move
Bhujbal wants Maratha panel, Kunbi certificates to go
Bhujbal wants Maratha panel, Kunbi certificates to go
SEE: When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...
SEE: When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...
Darlings Alia, Vijay Win OTT Filmfares
Darlings Alia, Vijay Win OTT Filmfares
Cheap valuation likely to lend support to LIC
Cheap valuation likely to lend support to LIC

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Shubman Gill replaces Hardik as Gujarat Titans captain

Shubman Gill replaces Hardik as Gujarat Titans captain

It's Official! Hardik rejoins MI; Green moves to RCB

It's Official! Hardik rejoins MI; Green moves to RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances