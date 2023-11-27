Hardik's first words post Gujarat Titans exit...

'...Feels good to be back'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

In a formal trade, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a triumphant return to the Mumbai Indians (MI) from the Gujarat Titans (GT), sparking nostalgia with a heartfelt video shared on social media.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Pandya recounted the beginning of his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey in 2015 when Mumbai Indians secured him for a modest Rs 10 lakh at the auction, stating, "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back."

Pandya's comeback signifies a homecoming to the #OneFamily, reuniting with familiar faces like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the rest of the team. Notably, he initially gained prominence with MI before making his debut for the Indian national team in 2016.

Both Mumbai Indians owners, Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, expressed their joy at Pandya's return, terming it a "happy homecoming."

Mrs. Ambani shared her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a Team India star, Hardik has come a long way, and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians."

Akash Ambani emphasised Pandya's valuable contribution, stating, "It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik's first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint." The stage is set for a promising chapter in Pandya's journey with the Mumbai Indians.