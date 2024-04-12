News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harbhajan advices 'tired' Siraj to take rest

Harbhajan advices 'tired' Siraj to take rest

Source: ANI
Last updated on: April 12, 2024 20:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE:  Mohammed Siraj has been struggling in the ongoing IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggling speedster Mohammed Siraj should be rested so that he can regain his form.

Siraj has been chasing the shadow of his past in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In six matches the 30-year-old speedster has claimed just four wickets and conceded 229 runs in 22 overs.

 

Harbhajan believes Siraj looks "tired" and needs to be rested for a couple of matches so that he can regain his form.

"Siraj is struggling with the form. He needs to rest his body as well as his mind. He looks tired. He has been struggling for form for the past couple of matches. When a bowler is struggling for form the best thing to do is give him rest," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

During RCB's seven-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Siraj bowled three overs, went wicket-less and gave away 37 runs.

His struggle to find rhythm in the ongoing season has been one of the factors that has contributed to RCB's woeful season.

In six games, RCB have just won one and lost five which has taken them to second-last spot.

Despite putting a challenging 196/8 on board against MI, RCB bowlers leaked runs which led to their losing the match yet again.

Harbhajan raised his concerns over RCB's toothless bowling attack.

"I can't understand how RCB will win they don't have good bowling, they have batters but it doesn't matter because no matter the amount of runs they put in is always less."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Suryakumar Yadav better than AB de Villiers?
Is Suryakumar Yadav better than AB de Villiers?
MI vs RCB: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
MI vs RCB: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
Kohli Asks Crowd To Stop Booing Hardik
Kohli Asks Crowd To Stop Booing Hardik
'Positive progress' made to resolve border row: China
'Positive progress' made to resolve border row: China
TMC hits back at BJP's 'safe haven for terrorists' jab
TMC hits back at BJP's 'safe haven for terrorists' jab
Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now: Modi
Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now: Modi
Excise scam: Kavitha sent to CBI custody till Monday
Excise scam: Kavitha sent to CBI custody till Monday

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

What Did Kohli And The Ambanis Discuss?

What Did Kohli And The Ambanis Discuss?

Siraj Bows to Bumrah!

Siraj Bows to Bumrah!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances