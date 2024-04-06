News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK backs pacer Chaudhary despite 'tough baptism'

CSK backs pacer Chaudhary despite 'tough baptism'

Source: PTI
April 06, 2024 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mukesh Choudhary

IMAGE: Playing for the first time this season, Chennai Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who was brought in as an Impact Sub, bowled the second-most expensive over of IPL 2024, conceding 27 runs, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Terming pacer Mukesh Choudhary's poor performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad as "tough baptism", Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming asserted that the defending champions remain committed to support their players in search of "a new hero when short on firepower".

CSK suffered a six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, their second loss of the season.

 

Playing for the first time this season, Mukesh, who was brought in as an Impact Sub, bowled the second-most expensive over of IPL 2024, conceding 27 runs.

Handed the ball by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the second over, the left-arm pacer, who was CSK's highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps in 2022, faced the wrath of the in-form Abhishek Sharma (37 off 12 balls), who hit him for three sixes and two fours.

"We had a chance to introduce Mukesh Choudhary today. He was good for us a while back. It wasn't his day. But that's part of the IPL," Fleming said at the post-match press conference on Friday.

"It's managing players, and when you do find yourself a little bit short on firepower, it's finding the new hero. It didn't happen today, but we put trust in the players that we introduced and they've been training well and doing the job. Tough baptism.

"The first five or six overs were the best to bat, and the aggressive way in which they played showed that," he added.

CSK had to rejig their team as they were without the services of pacers Mustafizur Rahman, who is back in Bangladesh to fetch his visa for T20 World Cup later this year and young Matheesha Pathirana.

When asked if CSK missed Rahman, Fleming said: "Without a doubt, it's part of the IPL. He's not here, so we can't use him.

"But having injuries and losing players in an IPL is part of the process," Fleming added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Gill Has Paani Puri With Ed Sheeran
SEE: Gill Has Paani Puri With Ed Sheeran
Mumbai cricket gave me a reality check: Shashank
Mumbai cricket gave me a reality check: Shashank
Hardik Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple
Hardik Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple
Can Suryakumar help Mumbai Indians arrest poor run?
Can Suryakumar help Mumbai Indians arrest poor run?
China may misuse AI to target India polls: Microsoft
China may misuse AI to target India polls: Microsoft
WB blast: NIA nabs 2 amid mob attack; officer hurt
WB blast: NIA nabs 2 amid mob attack; officer hurt
'Unbelievable after six years my mother got bail'
'Unbelievable after six years my mother got bail'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Can Suryakumar help Mumbai Indians arrest poor run?

Can Suryakumar help Mumbai Indians arrest poor run?

CSK Vs SRH: Who Played The Best Knock?

CSK Vs SRH: Who Played The Best Knock?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances