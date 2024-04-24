Except for K L Rahul's superb effort with the gloves, there was nothing much to write about the fielding of the two teams.



While LSG's fielders were sharp and made some good saves, CSK's fielders struggled in the heavy dew and conceded a couple of easy boundaries.



A look at the best catches:





K L Rahul

Photograph: Screengrab/Jio Cinema/X

The LSG captain took a splendid diving catch to give his team the early breakthrough in the first over of the match.

Electing to bowl, pacer Matt Henry got the wicket of experienced CSK opener Ajinkya Rahane, who attempted to drive the full delivery, but only managed the edge. Rahul dived full length to his right and came up with a one-handed catch to send back Rahane for 1.



Shardul Thakur

Thakur came in as Impact Player for CSK during the LSG run chase. While he didn't make the desired impact with the ball, the experienced all-rounder claimed a good catch in a pressure situation.

Nicholas Pooran miscued the lofted shot off Matheesha Pathirana high as Thakur ran in from long-off and settled down comfortably under the high catch to give his team an important wicket in the closing stages.



Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad held on to a good catch on the edge of the circle at extra cover to get his opposite number K L Rahul's wicket. The LSG skipper looked to loft Mustafizur Rahman over the off side cordon as he timed it well but failed to get enough elevation with Gaikwad taking it safely, with the visitors losing both their openers in the Powerplay.



Deepak Hooda

Daryl Mitchell, who was dropped off the first ball he faced, could not make most of the lifeline. He struggled to 11 from 10 balls, unable to get the boundaries in the Powerplay, before he was dismissed by LSG pacer Yash Thakur. He failed to get hold of the pull shot and Hooda took a sharp catch at mid wicket, diving to his left to pouch the ball which was travelling.

CSK vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Photographs: BCCI