IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB: The Best Catches!

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB: The Best Catches!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 23, 2024 10:44 IST
The IPL 2024 opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday, March 22, 2024, certain lived up to its billing.

CSK emerged the winners with a convincing six wicket victory as they outclassed RCB in every department, including batting, bowling and fielding.

A look at the best catches of the match:

Ravindra shines on debut

Before his impressive show with the bat, Rachin Ravindra displayed his prowess on field as he took two crucial catches.

One of the stellar dismissals, which triggered RCB's early collapse was Faf du Plessis' wicket.

The RCB skipper was in full flow before he miscued an uppish drive off Mustafizur Rahman as Ravindra rushed in from deep point, dived forward to complete a stunning catch.

Rahane-Ravindra's relay catch!

Ravindra played his hand in another crucial wicket for CSK.

It was a lovely two-way relay catch between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra.

A mistimed pull from Virat Kohli off Mustafizur went uppishly towards deep midwicket. Rahane ran to his right from long on and pouched a good catch before the momentum saw him slide towards the boundary cushions.

But the senior pro showed good awareness to flick the ball back to Ravindra, who pouched the catch to end Kohli's stay in the middle.

Maxwell magic

Glenn Maxwell failed with the bat but he made his presence felt on the field.

Rahane was threatening to take the game away from RCB. He had pulled pacer Cameron Green for a six over square leg before he perished attempting a similar shot.

He was not in control as he tried the pull shot off the next ball and ended up miscuing it towards square leg where Maxwell ran to his left and timed his jump to perfection to snap up the catch.

CSK vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?

Photographs: BCCI

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

