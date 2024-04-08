DC Vs MI: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Mumbai Indians finally got off and running in this season of the Indian Premier League with a 29 run win over the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Both teams impressed the crowds and the 18,000 school kids in the stadium with some good catching, including a blinder.

Here are the best catches from the match...

Axar Patel

Axar pulled off an absolute stunner of his own bowling. With Ishan Kishan cruising at 42 off 23, Axar came to the Capitals' rescue once again in the 11th over.

Delivering a flatter length ball on off stump, Kishan smashed it back to Axar's left and a quick reflex from the bowler saw him fling out his left hand and take a stunning catch.

Axar enjoyed a good day on the field as he picked up a second catch. After losing Kishan, Tilak Varma attempted to steady the ship, but his stay at the crease was a short one. Varma, attempting to hit a short wide ball from Khaleel Ahmed, didn't time it and found Axar at backward point.

With two catches and two wickets, Axar had a good day on the field.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Onto the field as a substitute, Jake Fraser-McGurk had a good outing, picking up two catches. His first of the evening was the big scalp of Suryakumar Yadav. Returning after a long injury lay-off, SKY's stay at the crease was a short one as he fell for a two ball duck. A length ball from Anrich Nortje, Suryakumar tried to clear mid on but mistimed the shot.

Fraser-McGurk running backwards plucked it out of the air to pick up a stunning reverse-cupped catch to send SKY packing.

Fraser-McGurk had a busy day as he picked up a second catch, this time MI Skipper Hardik Pandya. Nortje was the bowler once again as Hardik, attempting to hit a knee-high full toss, didn't get enough on it. The MI skipper found Fraser-McGurk at deep backward square leg as he departed for a 33-ball 39.

Tim David

Brought back into the attack in the 15th over to get a wicket and Jasprit Bumrah delivered. A full toss and Abhishek Porel heaved it straight to Tim David at long on.

On a day when MI were guilty of dropping a couple, David made no mistake, picking up a simple one to end Porel's innings.

Bumrah pocketed his second wicket as Porel departed for 41 off 31.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik had a busy day on the field, picking up two crucial catches. First Pandya picked a simple one to end David Warner's stay at the crease.

Trying to slog Romario Shepherd, Warner mistimed it and gifted Hardik a simple catch at mid on.

Hardik picked up his second catch of the evening to dismiss Rishabh Pant. It was skipper versus skipper with the MI captain winning the battle.

Attempting to hit Gerald Coetzee over midwicket, Pant got a leading edge and was picked up by Hardik at cover.

DC Vs MI: Who Took The Best Catch?