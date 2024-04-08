Is This The Catch Of IPL 2024?

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as a two-pronged weapon for the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, April 8, 2024, bamboozling batters with his spin and stealing the spotlight with a breathtaking catch.

His figures of 1/8 were impressive, but it was his diving, one-handed dismissal of Kane Williamson that left everyone speechless.

The 23 year old sent down a full toss that Williamson could only chip weakly into the air. In a flash, Bishnoi flung himself to his right during his follow-through, extending a single hand to pluck the ball out of thin air.

Williamson was left stunned, dismissed for a mere run off five deliveries.

Commentator Murali Karthik perfectly captured the moment, 'Ohhh, that's an absolute stunner! I don't know how he has managed to pluck that out of thin air but he has. What a reflex catch from Ravi Bishnoi!'

This sensational grab not only sent the crowd into a frenzy, but also proved Bishnoi's fielding prowess is just as impressive as his bowling skills.