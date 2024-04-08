GT Vs LSG: Who Batted Best? Vote!

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis struck his first half-century of the season as the Lucknow Super Giants cruised to an easy win over the Gujarat Titans. Photographs: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants finally broke their IPL hoodoo as they picked up their first-ever win over the Gujarat Titans.

Having never beaten the Titans in the league, LSG entered the match with an unwanted record against them. But the home side brushed that aside with a 33-run win over Gujarat.

A look at the best batting on display in the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants game:

Marcus Stoinis

After electing to bat first, the LSG top-order got off to a shaky start. With the in-form Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal departing in quick succession, Stoinis came to the hosts' rescue with a solid half-century.

Stoinis alongside K L Rahul, steadied the ship, adding 73 runs off 62 balls for the third wicket. It was not only the highest stand of the LSG innings, but the highest partnership of the match.

Scoring the bulk of the runs for the hosts, the Australian all-rounder struck his first half century of the season.

Stoinis was handed a reprieve on 43 and the destructive batter made no mistake as he hammered Darshan Nalkande for a maximum to bring up his half-century. Stoinis brought up his fifty off 40 deliveries.

He went on to clobber Nalkande for another maximum as sent it sailing over wide long on. With the Australian threating to break free, Nalkande struck back in the same over to end Stoinis' spirited knock.

Scoring at 134.88, Stoinis' 43-ball 58 was peppered with four boundaries and two maximums. On a day when players struggled to get going, his knock was the highest of both innings.

Nicholas Pooran

The West Indian once again provided Lucknow with a late flourish. Though he was slow to get off the blocks, Pooran did find the boundary ropes to give LSG the crucial runs in the end.

Scoring a 22-ball 32, Pooran smoked three maximums to take the hosts to 163/5.

Off to a slow start, scoring just 7 off 11, Pooran switched gears in the 18th over. A slow one from Mohit Sharma and Pooran picked it up early and dispatched it over wide long on to get his first maximum of the match.

He then clobbered Rashid Khan for his second maximum. A slight error on Rashid's part and Pooran went down on one knee and sent it sailing over deep midwicket to take LSG past 150.

In the 20th over, Pooran came up with a massive one as he hammered Spencer Johnson for a sky high six over deep backward square leg.

Though he wasn't at his destructive best, his innings was just what LSG needed to post a winning total.

Sai Sudharsan

With what looked like an under-par score, the Gujarat Titans got their chase off to a steady start courtesy openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

On a day the Titans line-up crumbled, Sudharsan kept their chase alive with a 23-ball 31.

Sudharsan and Shubman Gill added 54 off 39 for the opening partnership. But with Titans losing Gill and Kane Williamson in quick succession, Sudharsan too perished as he failed to take the Titans over the line.

His knock was the highest score for Gujarat with the Titans folding like a pack of cards. He looked to be at his attacking best as he took pace sensation Mayank Yadav to the cleaners. But with wickets falling in quick succession, his entertaining knock ended with Krunal Pandya ending his innings.

