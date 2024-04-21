DC vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

In a night of fielding fireworks at the IPL match in Delhi, the spotlight wasn't just on the batters.

With Sunrisers Hyderabad securing a dominant 67 run win against the Delhi Capitals, it was the exceptional display of sharp reflexes by the fielders that truly stole the show.

The most sensational catches that defined the encounter on Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Axar Patel

Axar stole the show in the field for the Capitals, showcasing exceptional reflexes and safe hands.

On the verge of a blistering fifty, Abhishek Sharma was sent packing by a sensational diving catch at point by Axar.

But Axar wasn't done. In the very same over, he snared a mistimed shot from a hesitant Aiden Markram (1 off 3 balls) off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

Axar's twin catches stifled the early momentum of the Hyderabad batters, putting the brakes on their scoring spree.

Tristan Stubbs

A remarkable innings by Travis Head was brought to a spectacular end by a flying catch by Stubbs.

Head, who had been tormenting the Delhi bowlers with a blistering 89 runs off just 32 balls, was looking to extend his dominance with a pull shot off Kuldeep.

Stubbs, with exceptional anticipation and athleticism, covered significant ground and launched himself into a breathtaking airborne dive to pouch the catch.

David Warner

The ever-reliable Warner showcased his sharp reflexes with a crucial catch at the boundary to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Nitish, looking dangerous after a quickfire 37 off 27 balls, attempted a powerful pull shot off Kuldeep's delivery. However, the ball miscued off the top edge of the bat, lacking the desired power for a boundary.

Warner, stationed perfectly at the long-on boundary, anticipated the trajectory perfectly and with a calm head, pouched the catch.

Anrich Nortje

Nortje, returning to the Delhi squad, showcased his safe hands in the field despite an otherwise quiet evening with the ball.

Abdul Samad, looking to break free, launched a powerful shot off Mukesh Kumar's delivery. However, the ball lacked precision and flew directly towards Nortje stationed at cover. Nortje calmly collected the regulation catch, snuffing out Samad's scoring threat and ensuring a much-needed wicket for the Delhi Capitals.

Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen, the ever-alert SRH wicket-keeper, brought a spectacular end to Jake Fraser-McGurk's explosive innings. Fraser-McGurk, who had been tormenting the SRH bowlers with a blistering 65 runs off just 18 balls, was looking to repeat another powerful shot. However, Klaasen had other plans.

Spotting a full delivery outside off-stump by Mayank Markande, Klaasen anticipated a big shot and positioned himself perfectly. Fraser-McGurk, attempting to clear the cover once again, ended up slicing the ball.

With lightning reflexes and exceptional anticipation, Klaasen sprinted across to point, dove low, and snaffled the catch with a perfectly timed slide.

Pat Cummins

Cummins, though wicketless on the night, transformed the field into his personal highlight reel with two sensational catches.

In the very second over, his brilliance shone through when Warner, misplaying a knuckle ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, offered a leading edge.

Cummins, alert and proactive, reacted with lightning speed, charging forward and executing a stunning two-handed grab to dismiss his fellow Aussie.

Cummins' fielding prowess wasn't a one-time wonder. In the penultimate over, he displayed his reliability once again. A full toss from T Natarajan was chipped weakly by Axar Patel, and Cummins, stationed at cover, calmly collected the catch.

DC vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!