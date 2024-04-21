Head Or Fraser-McGurk? Who Batted Best?

In an IPL encounter for the history books, Sunrisers Hyderabad rewrote T20 records with a batting blitz against the Delhi Capitals.

SRH Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were unstoppable, conjuring a jaw-dropping 125 run stand in the Powerplay -- an unprecedented feat in T20 cricket.

While dreams of a 300 run score faded, a late cameo from Shahbaz Ahmed ensured SRH crossed the 250 run mark for the third time this season.

Delhi began their chase valiantly with Jake Fraser-McGurk scorching the fastest IPL fifty of this season (65 off 18 balls). However, DC's hopes were extinguished by a career-defining spell from T Natarajan (4/19).

Saturday, April 20, 2024, witnessed an onslaught of runs, with a total of over 450 runs scored, setting the stage for several outstanding batting performances. Take a look:

Travis Head

Head transformed the Arun Jaitley stadium into his personal launchpad, bludgeoning 89 runs off a mere 32 deliveries. His knock, a hurricane of power hitting, laid the foundation for SRH's mammoth 266/7.

Following his remarkable century in the previous match, Head seamlessly resumed his batting prowess. Teaming up with Abhishek Sharma, the pair proceeded to dismantle the Delhi bowling attack.

They reached the team's fifty in a staggering 2.4 overs, followed by a hundred in just five overs. By the end of the Powerplay, the scoreboard displayed a jaw-dropping 125/0 -- a new record for the highest Powerplay score in T20 cricket.

Head's dominance was such that it forced the usually reliable Kuldeep Yadav to completely alter his bowling strategy. Undeterred, Head continued his onslaught, treating every bowler with disdain.

His knock was a masterclass in clean hitting, a brutal display of power and precision that left the Delhi Capitals attack in tatters.

While Sharma played a crucial role at the other end, Head's innings truly defined the match, propelling Sunrisers to a total that proved insurmountable.

Abhishek Sharma

In a blazing display of power-hitting, Abhishek Sharma emerged as the early star for the Sunrisers.

Facing just 10 deliveries in the Powerplay, he overshadowed even his experienced opening partner Travis Head. While Head played with controlled aggression, Sharma was pure fireworks, launching an assault on the Delhi bowlers.

His bat became a blur, unleashing a flurry of boundaries -- two fours and a staggering six sixes -- in just 12 balls. This whirlwind knock propelled him to a dazzling 46 runs, leaving the Delhi attack bewildered.

Sadly for Sharma, a full toss from Kuldeep Yadav found the hands of Axar Patel, ending his breathtaking cameo. Just one more boundary would have seen him equal the record for the joint-fastest T20 fifty by an Indian, currently held by the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

Despite the short-lived innings, Sharma's display of power hitting sent a jolt of excitement through the Hyderabad camp. His aggressive batting left the Delhi bowlers and fielders deflated and disheartened.

Shahbaz Ahmed

In the face of a mini-collapse, Shahbaz Ahmed rose to the occasion. With the scoreboard stuck at a precarious 151/4, their blistering start threatened to fizzle out. But Shahbaz, unfazed by the mounting pressure, took charge.

He exuded a sense of calm determination. First, he instilled confidence in his young teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy, guiding him through a nervous patch. Then, with a flick of a switch, Shahbaz unleashed his fury on the Delhi bowlers.

His knock was a masterclass in power hitting. In just 29 balls, he carved a phenomenal 59 runs unbeaten, peppering the boundaries with two fours and a jaw-dropping five sixes. He targeted every bowler with audacious aggression, sending a flurry of deliveries sailing over the ropes.

Shahbaz's innings was the turning point for Sunrisers. It transformed a potentially good total into a daunting one, leaving the Delhi Capitals bowlers with a mountain to climb.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk emerged as a defiant beacon of hope for Delhi Capitals in their mammoth chase.

Undeterred by the daunting target, the 22-year-old Aussie announced himself to the world stage with a breathtaking display of power hitting.

Fraser-McGurk treated the chase like a playground, showcasing his fearless approach from the very first ball. He wasted no time settling in, taking down Washington Sundar in the third over with a brutal display of shot-making.

Three boundaries and as many sixes rained down from his bat in a single over, all launched between long off and deep point. Sundar's variations in pace and length proved futile against the youngster's raw power and timing.

His dominance wasn't limited to spin. Facing his countryman Pat Cummins, Fraser-McGurk continued his rampage, collecting a four and a six in two deliveries. This whirlwind knock propelled him to a dazzling 46 runs off a mere 13 balls, etching his name in the record books with the fastest fifty of the IPL season.

Tragically for the Capitals, Fraser-McGurk's brilliance was short-lived. A wide, loopy delivery from Mayank Markande tempted him out of his crease, resulting in his dismissal for a phenomenal 65 off just 18 balls. He smashed a staggering seven sixes in his whirlwind innings, leaving everyone in awe.

Despite his dismissal in the seventh over, Fraser-McGurk's knock instilled hope in the Capitals camp. They raced to the joint-second highest Powerplay score of the IPL season, largely thanks to his aggressive batting. While their chase ultimately fell short, the young Aussie left a lasting impression.

Abhishek Porel

In the face of a seemingly insurmountable chase, Abhishek Porel emerged as a defiant warrior for Delhi. Unfazed by the pressure he kept his team's hopes alive.

Porel's defining moment came in the fifth over against the usually reliable Cummins. He launched a brutal assault, launching a flurry of boundaries through and over the off side, collecting 20 crucial runs.

This audacious display forced the Capitals back into contention, with a glimmer of victory suddenly appearing on the horizon.

The momentum shifted momentarily when Fraser-McGurk departed in the seventh over. However, Porel refused to surrender.

He continued his rampage in the next over against Shahbaz Ahmed, crunching three clinical fours and a towering six, adding fuel to the Capitals' flickering flame.

But Mayank Markande proved to be Porel's nemesis. Markande expertly planned Porel's downfall. Heinrich Klaasen, behind the stumps, was ready for the trap, whipping off the bails in a flash to send Porel packing for a valiant 42 runs off just 22 balls.

Porel's dismissal marked a turning point. The run-scoring ground to a halt, and the Capitals chase began to unravel.

Rishabh Pant, known for his explosive batting, struggled to find his timing against a slowing pitch. He eventually reached 44 off 35 balls, but by then, the game was well and truly over.

