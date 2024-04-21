News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin Roots For Girls To Play Football

Sachin Roots For Girls To Play Football

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 21, 2024 09:05 IST
Photographs: ANI
 

Sachin Tendulkar called on parents to encourage their daughters to play football and support them in pursuing the sport.

Sachin and Dr Anjali Tendulkar were in Ranchi to interact with the girl football players of the Yuwa Foundation.

The cricketing great's Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has teamed up with the Yuwa Foundation in Ranchi to help young girls take up football.

"Its team is honing the skills of girls, changing their lives, giving direction to their lives... The girls will go on to shine as bright as they possibly can," he said.

The Tendulkars met the young girls at their school located near the Rukka dam in Ranchi.

"Children's energy is infectious. I saw them working hard and enjoying themselves. I recalled my childhood," Tendulkar said.

"I got inspiration from many children because this journey is not easy for them. There are several difficulties in their lives even from home. They go to play football, which sometimes is not liked by parents. I would like to tell them to encourage children and support them. These children will bring smiles on their faces."



The batting great stated that his foundation in Ranchi works in three verticals of education, sports and health towards making the life better of the people in the region.

"Education is because my father was a professor, health because my wife is a doctor and sport because I am into it. If three are put together, it can shape the future of the country," Sachin, who turns 51 on April 24, said.

Tendulkar said that spending time with the young players made him extremely happy.

"The reason behind me coming here is the children. If we get a chance to smile because of them, then there can't be anything bigger than that. I will come here again soon."

REDIFF CRICKET
