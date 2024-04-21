Did T Natarajan Steal The Show?!

On Saturday, April 20, 2023, the Sunrisers Hyderabad rocketed to second place in the points table, thanks in large part to a match-winning bowling performance by Thangarasu Natarajan.

His exceptional control and strategic use of slower bouncers yielded career-best figures of 4/19, effectively extinguishing the Delhi Capitals' batting fire and propelling his team to a dominant victory.

A look at some of the best spells:

Thangarasu Natarajan

In a match defined by high-scoring fireworks, Natarajan emerged as the iceman for the Sunrisers, extinguishing the Delhi Capitals' faint hopes with a career-best bowling performance.

While the early overs were a run fest, Natarajan's exceptional control and strategic bowling stifled the Delhi chase in its tracks. He conceded a mere seven runs in his Powerplay over, a stark contrast to the carnage unleashed earlier.

Varying his lengths and lengths, he consistently choked the flow of runs, with his second and third overs yielding just five and seven runs respectively.

Natarajan wasn't just economical; he was lethal. Three of his four wickets came via perfectly executed yorkers, a weapon that the Delhi batters simply couldn't handle.

His final over was a masterclass in death bowling, a double-wicket maiden that slammed the door shut on any remaining Delhi fightback.

Natarajan's 4/19 wasn't just a career-best; it was a match-winning performance. With his pinpoint accuracy and strategic variations, he completely dismantled the Delhi batting order.

Kuldeep Yadav

In a night of carnage unleashed by the Sunrisers batters, KuldeeP stood tall as a lone warrior for the Delhi Capitals. While his bowling figures might not reflect it (4-55), his contribution went far beyond the raw numbers.

Kuldeep displayed nerves of steel throughout the onslaught. He first dismissed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma, caught by Axar Patel, before inducing a mistimed drive from Aiden Markram in his following over.

Even when Heinrich Klaasen took him to the cleaners for a pair of sixes, Kuldeep didn't lose his composure. He bounced back in the same over to send Travis Head packing, with the batsman failing to clear the long-on fielder.

This crucial wicket halted Hyderabad's momentum and provided a much-needed breather for the Delhi bowlers.

Kuldeep wasn't done there. He continued his wicket-taking spree in the closing stages, adding Nitish Kumar Reddy's wicket.

While his expensive spell didn't secure victory for Delhi, his four wickets kept the score within reach and prevented an even more embarrassing defeat.

He finished the night with the highest number of dot balls (8) bowled by a Delhi bowler, showcasing his ability to control the flow of runs. Ironically, he also conceded the most sixes (7).

He played a vital role in minimizing the damage and ensuring the match remained somewhat competitive.

Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande emerged as the unlikely hero for the Sunrisers, weaving his web of wrist spin to dismantle the dangerous Delhi batting line-up.

He started by tempting the in-form Jake Fraser-McGurk into a miscue with a cleverly flighted wide delivery, ending his explosive 65 run knock. This dismissal proved to be a turning point, as the Capitals' momentum shifted dramatically.

Markande wasn't a stranger to conceding runs, but much like Kuldeep, his strategy was to deceive the batsmen. He induced false shots, waiting patiently for his opportunity to strike. His moment arrived against Abhishek Porel.

Luring Porel out of his crease with a turning delivery, Markande foxed the batter completely. Klaasen, alert behind the stumps, completed the dismissal with a lightning-fast stumping, effectively silencing the Capitals' fightback.

Markande's 2-26, while economical in terms of runs conceded, was far more impactful in its influence on the match.

Nitish Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the SRH young gun, emerged as a surprise package in their dominant win over the Delhi Capitals. Not only did he impress with a brisk 37 runs off just 27 balls with the bat, but he also showcased his all-around abilities by picking up crucial wickets with the ball.

Reddy's 2-17 belied the pressure of the situation. He delivered a wicket-taking over, dismissing Tristan Stubbs caught at mid-wicket. This dismissal came at a critical juncture, halting any momentum the Capitals were trying to build.

But Reddy wasn't done there. In the final over, he displayed nerves of steel, outfoxing the well-set Rishabh Pant with a clever short delivery.

Pant, attempting a pull shot, found himself caught at the boundary line by Natarajan, handing Reddy his second wicket and effectively sealing the victory for the Sunrisers.

