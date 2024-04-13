DC Vs LSGC: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

Kuldeep Yadav's spectacular return from injury proved to be the turning point for the Delhi Capitals who defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in an IPL 2024 match on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Kuldeep's bowling spell was a masterclass in control and deception. He snagged three crucial wickets for just 20 runs, all without conceding a single boundary. His exceptional performance exposed LSG's batting vulnerabilities and paved the way for a Delhi comeback.

Adding to LSG's woes was the absence of key player Mayank Yadav. Their inexperienced pace attack struggled to fill the void, despite some economical bowling from Ravi Bishnoi.

This win marks a significant turnaround for the Delhi Capitals, who were languishing at the bottom of the points table before this game. Kuldeep's brilliance and a potent bowling attack overall were the key ingredients to their success.

The top bowlers of the game at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow:

Kuldeep Yadav

The crafty left-arm spinner orchestrated a stunning three wicket haul for just 20 runs in his four overs, completely halting the home side's batting momentum.

Introduced in the eighth over, Kuldeep immediately put the brakes on LSG's scoring spree. His first victim was Marcus Stoinis, who miscued a tossed-up delivery, offering a simple catch to Ishant Sharma at backward point.

It was the very next ball that truly displayed Kuldeep's brilliance. A beautifully disguised googly left Nicholas Pooran bamboozled, sending his stumps flying. This wicket, coming just after Stoinis' dismissal, sent a shockwave through the LSG batting order.

K L Rahul, who had shown some early intent, wasn't spared either. In the 10th over, a faint edge off Rahul's attempted cut was confirmed via a successful review. This successful review highlighted the importance of Rishabh Pant's sharp captaincy instincts.

Kuldeep had appealed for a review in his previous over, but Pant kept his head cool, saving a crucial review for the Rahul dismissal.

With three key wickets down in quick succession, LSG's innings were left in disarray. They slumped from a precarious 80/5 to a dismal 94/7 within a span of three overs, thanks to Kuldeep's exceptional bowling display.

Kuldeep's return from injury not only provided a boost to the Delhi bowling attack but also exposed LSG's vulnerabilities, paving the way for a DC comeback.

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the early tormentor for LSG, ripping through their top order with a double wicket spell. Despite conceding 41 runs in his four overs, his early impact proved invaluable.

Khaleel wasted no time making his mark. Quinton de Kock, known for his mastery against spin, attempted a risky shot off a full and quick delivery. While de Kock might have felt hard done by the LBW call, replays confirmed the ball clipping the leg stump.

Unfazed, Khaleel continued his impressive opening over. He trapped Devdutt Padikkal plumb in front next. The ball skidded low, beating Padikkal's defence, crashing onto his pads. Recognising the inevitable, LSG Captain Rahul didn't resort to a review, with replays suggesting the ball was destined for the stumps.

Khaleel's double strike highlighted his growing reputation as a threat to top order batsmen, particularly left-handed openers. With de Kock falling to a left-arm pacer for the fourth time and Padikkal succumbing to his third such dismissal, Khaleel's early dominance proved crucial for the Capitals.

Ravi Bishnoi

Despite Bishnoi's economical spell (2-25), the Capitals cruised to a comfortable victory.

Bishnoi's introduction proved impactful. He immediately dismissed the well-set Prithvi Shaw (32) with a superb diving catch by Pooran in the deep. This wicket, coupled with David Warner's earlier dismissal, left DC at a shaky 63/2.

Bishnoi continued his tight spell, conceding only a single run in his first over and picking up a wicket. This, combined with a lack of boundaries from DC's batsmen, restricted them to a meager 13 runs in the four overs leading up to the halfway mark.

However, the tide turned in the 11th over. Rishabh Pant, taking the initiative against Bishnoi, smashed a six and a four to break the shackles and inject momentum back into the chase.

While Bishnoi dismissed Pant later, DC by then only required 20 runs from 27 balls. Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs ensured a smooth finish, guiding their team to victory with 11 balls to spare.

