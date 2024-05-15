Did Axar's Catch Turn The Match?

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals handed Lucknow Super Giants a 19 run defeat at the Arun Jaitley stadium, May 14, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

After a sloppy effort in the field in the previous match, the Delhi Capitals put up an improved show in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Playing their final league match at home, Delhi denied LSG two crucial points, as they kept their season alive -- but only mathematically.

In a contest where nine catches were picked up, there were a few fumbled efforts and a couple of dropped catches.

A look at the catches that stood out in the DC vs LSG contest:

Naveen-ul-Haq

Arshad Khan gave LSG an early breakthrough in the first over itself with the wicket of in-form DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Arshad bowled a back of length delivery, and the young Aussie trying to dispatch it over the leg side, miscued and was caught by Naveen-ul-Haq at long on.

It was a massive wicket as Fraser-McGurk departed for a duck.

K L Rahul

In the 9th over, while DC were motoring along nicely, Shai Hope and Abhishek Porel scoring at a good pace, Ravi Bishnoi was hammered for a six first ball by Hope and the partnership up to 92.

But Rahul ensured the partnership was broken two balls later.

Hope hit the wide ball hard to Rahul at cover. He caught the ball awkwardly at first and the ball popped out, but he grabbed the ball on the second attempt, diving full stretch to pluck the ball with both hands to take out Hope for 38.

Nicholas Pooran

After the spinners kept the DC scoring under check, Naveen-ul-Haq was brought back into the attack in the 12th over and he struck soon.

Naveen bowled a slower back of a length ball that Abishek Porel looked to pull. He could not clear deep mid wicket, where Pooran tracked back to take it over his head, threw the ball up and balanced himself before completing the catch near the ropes.

Porel was out for 58.

Mukesh Kumar

Ishant Sharma struck in the first over.

Rahul tried to play the outswinger over the infield but mistimed the stoke. Mukesh Kumar came running from cover point, got under it. The ball popped out on hitting his palms but he caught it on second attempt.

Rahul, who got off the mark with a boundary, departed for 5.

Mukesh picked up another catch and this time there was no fumble. Mukesh's fielding was put to the test in the third over as he picked up Quinton de Kock at mid on.

Attempting to heave Ishant's slow length ball, QDK found Mukesh, who timed his jump perfectly and picked up the catch with a reverse cup with both hands above his head. De Kock departed for 12 off 8.

Axar Patel

Nicholas Pooran kept LSG in the hunt even though wickets were tumbling at the other end. But Pooran's stay was cut short when Axar took a sharp game-changing catch!

In the 12th over, Mukesh bowled a short and wide ball, Pooran smashed it to cover where Axar dove full length to his right to take a screamer and end Pooran's stay.

It was a big moment in the game as Pooran departed for 61.

DC Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch?