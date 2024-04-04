News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » DC vs KKR: Who Took The Best Catch?

DC vs KKR: Who Took The Best Catch?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
April 04, 2024 13:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kolkata Knight Riders extended their winning run to three games, after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The fielders who took some good catches to impress on the evening...

Tristan Stubbs

On a day when the ball was flying out of the park, with the fielders having little to do, Tristan Stubbs picked up two catches to give the Delhi Capitals some respite.

KKR openers had gotten off to a smashing start, racing to 60 off just 27 for the first wicket. Anrich Nortje handed the Capitals their first scalp of the evening. Nortje's pace saw Phil Salt's luck run out as Stubbs picked up a comfortable catch at mid-off.

Stubbs picked up his second catch of the evening to dismiss KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer.

With Iyer cruising at 18 off 11, Khaleel Ahmed's short ball did the trick. Shreyas, attempting to pull it, got a top edge as Stubbs, keeping his eyes on the ball, picked up a reverse catch.

Ishant Sharma

The veteran pacer may have taken a beating from Sunil Narine, but he came up with breakthroughs as well, picking up two wickets and taking a catch.

Sharma, placed at the deep third boundary ropes, made no mistake as he picked up a crucial catch to end Angkrish Raghuvanshi's solid knock.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas's catch ended Rishabh Pant's solid knock. Pant attempted a slog sweep, managed to hit it over covers, Shreyas called for it and after a while of watching the ball he completed the catch nicely in the deep to all but bury DC's hopes.

Iyer also took the catch to dismiss No. 10 Anrich Nortje to register a 106 run win.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey is one of the best fielders India has produced in the last decade or so. Be it ground fielding or catching in the outfield or close-in, he is ever reliable.

He maintained his reputation on Wednesday when he came in a substitute fielder Harshit Rana. He dove, he slid, saved some runs and pocketed two catches -- he first kept calm to take the catch at long on to send Axar Patel back for a golden duck. He ran in from the deep, ensured he didn't collide with the fielder on the periphery and completed a good catch.

He then had Sumit Kumar caught at mid-wicket for 7.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy

His stunning effort started the rut for DC.

He took a superb take at mid-on diving forward to take control of the dying ball and send back Prithvi Shaw for 10. Shaw's wicket in the second over started the downfall of the home team.

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Who Took The Best Catches?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
COMMENT
Print this article
Is This The Yorker of IPL 2024?
Is This The Yorker of IPL 2024?
King Khan's In The House!
King Khan's In The House!
'Less is More': Narine on skipping batting meetings
'Less is More': Narine on skipping batting meetings
HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
HC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
'Parveen, I remember not just the star...'
'Parveen, I remember not just the star...'
How A Cycle Brought This Couple Together
How A Cycle Brought This Couple Together
Is This The Yorker of IPL 2024?
Is This The Yorker of IPL 2024?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

DC Vs KKR: Who Batted Best?

DC Vs KKR: Who Batted Best?

DC Vs KKR: Pick Your Best Bowlers

DC Vs KKR: Pick Your Best Bowlers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances