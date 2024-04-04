DC vs KKR: Who Took The Best Catch?

Kolkata Knight Riders extended their winning run to three games, after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The fielders who took some good catches to impress on the evening...

Tristan Stubbs

On a day when the ball was flying out of the park, with the fielders having little to do, Tristan Stubbs picked up two catches to give the Delhi Capitals some respite.

KKR openers had gotten off to a smashing start, racing to 60 off just 27 for the first wicket. Anrich Nortje handed the Capitals their first scalp of the evening. Nortje's pace saw Phil Salt's luck run out as Stubbs picked up a comfortable catch at mid-off.

Stubbs picked up his second catch of the evening to dismiss KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer.

With Iyer cruising at 18 off 11, Khaleel Ahmed's short ball did the trick. Shreyas, attempting to pull it, got a top edge as Stubbs, keeping his eyes on the ball, picked up a reverse catch.

Ishant Sharma

The veteran pacer may have taken a beating from Sunil Narine, but he came up with breakthroughs as well, picking up two wickets and taking a catch.

Sharma, placed at the deep third boundary ropes, made no mistake as he picked up a crucial catch to end Angkrish Raghuvanshi's solid knock.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas's catch ended Rishabh Pant's solid knock. Pant attempted a slog sweep, managed to hit it over covers, Shreyas called for it and after a while of watching the ball he completed the catch nicely in the deep to all but bury DC's hopes.

Iyer also took the catch to dismiss No. 10 Anrich Nortje to register a 106 run win.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey is one of the best fielders India has produced in the last decade or so. Be it ground fielding or catching in the outfield or close-in, he is ever reliable.

He maintained his reputation on Wednesday when he came in a substitute fielder Harshit Rana. He dove, he slid, saved some runs and pocketed two catches -- he first kept calm to take the catch at long on to send Axar Patel back for a golden duck. He ran in from the deep, ensured he didn't collide with the fielder on the periphery and completed a good catch.

He then had Sumit Kumar caught at mid-wicket for 7.

Varun Chakravarthy

His stunning effort started the rut for DC.

He took a superb take at mid-on diving forward to take control of the dying ball and send back Prithvi Shaw for 10. Shaw's wicket in the second over started the downfall of the home team.

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Who Took The Best Catches?