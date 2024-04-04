'Less is More': Sunil Narine on skipping batting meetings

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Sunil Narine, named Player of the Match for a career-best T20 score of 85 runs, expressed his desire to be a more impactful batsman for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Following his explosive knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the KKR bowling all-rounder emphasized the importance of batting in T20 cricket.

"Cricket is all about batting," Narine declared at the post-match presentation, "so to contribute with the bat is pleasing."

While his 39-ball innings, featuring seven fours and sixes, showcased his batting prowess, Narine reassured fans that he still enjoys his primary role – bowling.

Opening the batting alongside Philip Salt for the first time, Narine acknowledged the positive impact his partner had. "Batting with Salt is good, he takes the pressure off me so it's good to bat with him," he said. "On a good wicket like that, we bowled well and were on the money, so a total team effort from us tonight."

Looking forward, Narine revealed his ambition to contribute more consistently with the bat. "Batting is a crucial part of T20 cricket," he stated. "I'm working on making a bigger impact with the willow while still enjoying my bowling role."

Narine also addressed a lighthearted team joke about him skipping batting meetings. "I have a specific role," he explained. "Sometimes, knowing less can be beneficial for me to focus on the task at hand. Ultimately, I'm here to do whatever the team needs. If they want me to bat, I'll bat."

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer echoed Narine's sentiment, praising both him and young debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi for their aggressive half-centuries.

"As I mentioned at the toss, Sunny is someone who can take on the bowling attack," Iyer said. "And if he's not in top form, the rest of us need to step up. That's the plan."

Iyer continued his praise for the young Raghuvanshi. "He showed fearlessness right from the start," Iyer remarked.

"His work ethic is outstanding. He reads the situation well and is a smart batsman. His strokeplay was a delight to watch."