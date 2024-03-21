'Now that Rishabh's back, all the banter and fun have started'

IMAGE: Axar Patel said the fun and banter has returned in the Delhi camp with Rishabh Pant’s return. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals have touched down in Chandigarh for their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings. Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel opened up about how the ‘banter and fun’ has returned Rishabh Pant’s comeback.

Axar also opened up on the team’s preparation for the upcoming edition. “Everyone is coming off good performances in their respective domestic and international outings.

“It's been a great atmosphere in the team. We have had good intense training sessions in Vizag before our opening game."

"It's a new season, we are starting afresh. Mainly the conversations with the coaches have been around the execution of plans and most importantly how to keep things simple in the tournament," the 30-year-old added on the team's approach in the IPL 2024.

Speaking about his dear friend Rishabh Pant's return to professional cricket, Axar said, "I'm sure everyone would have said that it's great to have him back in the team, but personally, I missed him a lot, missed our banter both on and off the field last year."

"But, now that he is back, all the banter and fun have started alongside serious conversations around the game.

“I'm just looking forward to having more fun with him this season," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their campaign opener on Saturday in Chandigarh.