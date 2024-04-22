News
Kohli FUMES After Umpire Howler!

Kohli FUMES After Umpire Howler!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 22, 2024 10:54 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was calling for a no-ball, but it was not given. The third umpire also did not give it a no-ball and adjudged Kohli out. Photographs: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli's dismissal against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 21, 2024, turned into a major controversy.

Kohli, dismissed for 18 off 7 balls, was convinced the delivery from Harshit Rana was a no-ball due to its height.

The crux of the issue lies in Kohli's positioning. While the ball was indeed waist high at the point of contact, Kohli was playing well outside the crease.

Using Hawk-Eye technology, the third umpire determined the ball would have dipped below Kohli's waist had he played it from within the crease, making it a legal delivery.

Despite the explanation, Kohli remained unconvinced.

Virat Kohli

Footage captured his heated exchange with the umpires after the dismissal. The frustration continued as he stormed off the pitch, slamming his bat and gloves in anger.

RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis acknowledged the debatable nature of the call, stating, 'It was crazy. Rules are rules, Virat and myself in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist. You always find one team happy and the other not so with such decisions.'

The incident sparked debate among fans and analysts, leaving many questioning the legitimacy of the dismissal.

REDIFF CRICKET
