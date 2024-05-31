News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4; 8.2% in FY24

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4; 8.2% in FY24

Source: PTI
May 31, 2024 18:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in the March quarter, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.2 per cent, according to official data released on Friday.

GDP

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.6 per cent expansion in the December quarter.

 

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded 6.2 per cent in the January-March period of the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As per the data, the economy expanded 8.2 per cent in 2023-24 against a 7 per cent growth in 2022-23.

The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts had pegged the country's growth at 7.7 per cent for 2023-24.

China has registered an economic growth of 5.3 per cent in the first three months of 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Are Modi Stocks?
What Are Modi Stocks?
'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'
'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
Saturday wraps up longest LS elections since 1951-52
Saturday wraps up longest LS elections since 1951-52
Saina, Kashyap Share Glimpses Of Croatia
Saina, Kashyap Share Glimpses Of Croatia
It was hard to believe: Sharath Kamal
It was hard to believe: Sharath Kamal
Adani Group profit jumps 55%; eyes $90 bn investment
Adani Group profit jumps 55%; eyes $90 bn investment

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India

Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India

Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?

Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances