India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4; 8.2% in FY24

India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in the March quarter, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.2 per cent, according to official data released on Friday.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.6 per cent expansion in the December quarter.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded 6.2 per cent in the January-March period of the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As per the data, the economy expanded 8.2 per cent in 2023-24 against a 7 per cent growth in 2022-23.

The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts had pegged the country's growth at 7.7 per cent for 2023-24.

China has registered an economic growth of 5.3 per cent in the first three months of 2024.