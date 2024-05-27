News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bibhav was called after Maliwal reached Kejriwal's home: NCW

Bibhav was called after Maliwal reached Kejriwal's home: NCW

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 27, 2024 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of abusing Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, was called to the chief minister's residence after she reached there and sought details on whose direction was he called.

IMAGE: Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, being taken from Tiz Hazari Court after he was sent to five-day police custody in an alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, in New Delhi, on May 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a press note issued on Monday, the NCW emphasised that this update follows its earlier communication dated May 13, 2024, where it took suo moto cognisance of a media post titled 'DCW Chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her'.

According to the report, Maliwal, the former DCW chief, alleged that she was assaulted by Kumar.

 

The NCW has revealed that during Maliwal's visit to the chief minister's residence, Kumar was summoned after her arrival.

To clarify the circumstances and directions under which Kumar was called, the NCW has called for an investigation into the Call Detail Records (CDR) of all involved individuals, including the chief minister.

The NCW stressed the necessity of investigating the CDRs to determine who directed Kumar to be present at the chief minister's residence.

Moreover, the NCW has insisted on stringent action against individuals, who have been issuing rape and death threats to Maliwal.

It has called for the accused to be charged under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and has demanded a comprehensive report on the actions taken within three days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
Maliwal case: CCTV DVR seized from Kejriwal's home
Maliwal case: CCTV DVR seized from Kejriwal's home
AAP shares new clip accusing Maliwal of 'staging drama'
AAP shares new clip accusing Maliwal of 'staging drama'
French Open PIX: Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd round
French Open PIX: Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd round
Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 docs among 3 held
Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 docs among 3 held
Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out
Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out
Will cricket capture the hearts of American audiences?
Will cricket capture the hearts of American audiences?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Maliwal case: CCTV footage from CM's house emerges

Maliwal case: CCTV footage from CM's house emerges

Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data

Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances