Prajwal Revanna releases video, says he will appear before SIT on May 31

Exactly a month after he left the country, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing many women, has said he will appear before the Special Investigation Team probing the cases against him on May 31.

IMAGE: A screenshot from the video released by Prajwal Revanna. Photograph: ANI on X

"I will personally on Friday, May 31 at 10 am will come before the SIT and will cooperate with the investigation and will respond to it (charges). I have faith in court and I am confident I will come out of false cases through court," Pajwal said in a video statement aired on Kannada TV channel Asianet Suvarna News.

There was no independent confirmation from the Janata Dal-Secular or the family of the suspended party MP immediately over the matter.

"Let God's, people's and family's blessing be on me. I will surely come before SIT on May 31, Friday. After coming, I will try to put an end to all this. Keep faith in me," he added.

The 33-year-old Prajwal, the grandson of JD-S patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda and the National Democratic Alliance candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women.

Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large.

A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has urged the Centre to cancel his diplomatic passport.